Ohio State Buckeyes: CBs impressing Ryan Day early in spring

Burke, a junior-to-be who has started 24 games already, is the most veteran of the group while Hancock and Brown got their first significant playing time last season, and Igbinosun is a sophomore transfer from Mississippi.

“I just like their attitude,” Day said. “I like the competitiveness. It’s a bunch of guys working on the perimeter every day, and that’s what we want. We want to be really competitive this spring in everything we do. As we get going here with the pads we’ll be in more winner-loser situations, and that’s what we want.”

Walton received a $300,000 raise and a new title when he signed a contract amendment that was released last week along with the updated deals of every full-time, on-field assistant.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The Ohio State grad will make $1 million this year and be the passing game coordinator. He will continue coaching the cornerbacks while Perry Eliano mentors the safeties.

Day said that is mostly about trying to enhance the connectivity of the defensive backs and staff synergy.

“Not much is going to change, but they’re going to do some more meeting together as a group,” Day said. “And I felt like it was appropriate to put that in the job description for Tim and, and so he’ll kind of run with it and hopefully we can get everybody on the same page before sometimes we leave meetings, and then it goes into individual meetings. Because there’s pluses and minuses to both.”