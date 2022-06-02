Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad Nick Mangold going into Jets’ ring of honor

Nick Mangold is going into the New York Jets ring of honor.
The NFL team announced Thursday the Alter High School and Ohio State standout will be honored along with fellow offensive lineman D’Brickashaw Ferguson and cornerback Darrelle Revis as this year’s inductees.
The team’s website reported Mangold being shocked at the news.
“This is awesome and amazing since it’s with two of my guys,” Mangold said.
“That’s very special to me and something that is an awesome thing. Congratulations you two. I feel like I’m the third wheel here, so I appreciate you guys letting me in, but it’s definitely an honor and I can’t wait to start the celebrations.”
Mangold spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Jets and was named to the All-Pro first team twice.
Mangold was a multi-sport start at Alter and helped the Buckeyes to a national championship as a freshman in 2002 before spending three seasons as Ohio State’s starting center.
He was an All-American his senior season, and the Jets drafted him in the first round in the spring of 2006.
Mangold played in 42 games at Ohio State and started 164 games at center for the Jets.
Last year, the seven-time Pro Bowler was among nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Jets plan to honor Mangold on Sept. 25 when they host the Bengals at MetLIfe Stadium while the other two will be honored at separate games later in the season.
