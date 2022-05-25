Ohio State basketball commit transferring to Chaminade Julienne

One of the nation’s top 50 senior basketball recruits will suit up for Chaminade Julienne next season.
George Washington Jr. confirmed to the Dayton Daily News his sons George III, Jackson and Jayden will attend CJ when the family moves to the Miami Valley later this year from Louisville, Ky.
The decision was first reported by Southwest Ohio Full Court Press.
George III is ranked No. 46 in 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2023. The 6-3 combo guard averaged 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds as a junior last season at Christian Academy of Louisville and is an Ohio State verbal commitment.
Jackson is a 6-3 guard who averaged 12.9 points as a sophomore last season while Jayden is an incoming freshman.
The Eagles were 17-8 last season and finished second in the GCL Co-Ed behind Alter.
Their leading scorer, 6-6 forward Jonathan Powell, was a sophomore, but he has transferred to Centerville.
The Washington family is moving to Dayton after Tamika Williams-Jeter hired Washington Jr. to her new University of Dayton women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
George Washington III could become just the second player from CJ to suit up for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes media guide lists only one among its letter-winners — Daniel Gerhard. The Chaminade graduate averaged 7.8 points per game for Ohio State from 1972-74, but Dayton high schools have produce many Buckeye basketball standouts.
That group includes Mark Baker and Daequan Cook of Dunbar, Bill Hosket Sr. of Stivers and Bill Hosket Jr. of Belmont.
About the Author