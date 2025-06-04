Breaking: Clark County hosts Solar Splash college boating competition at fairgrounds

Ohio State announces football schedule changes

Ohio State football announced Wednesday three changes to future nonconference schedules.

The Buckeyes added a game against Navy for Sept. 1, 2029, and a contest with Youngstown State for Sept. 15, 2029.

The addition of the game against the Midshipman also necessitated moving a previously scheduled game against Nevada to Sept. 7, 2030.

Though it remains to be seen how much the college football landscape changes over the next five years, Ohio State now has all of its nonconference slots filled through that time except for one.

An open date remains in the 2030 slate, which also includes a game at Georgia on Sept. 14.

Next season, Ohio State will complete a home-and-home series with a trip to Texas and play Ball State and Kent State at home.

In 2027, the Buckeyes begin a home-and-home with Alabama.

Future nonconference schedules:

2026

  • Sept. 5 – Ball State
  • Sept. 12 – at Texas
  • Sept. 19 – Kent State

2027

  • Sept. 4 – Bowling Green
  • Sept. 11 – New Hampshire
  • Sept. 18 – Alabama

2028

  • Sept. 2 – Buffalo
  • Sept. 9 – at Alabama 
  • Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

2029

  • Sept. 1 – Navy
  • Sept. 8 – Charlotte
  • Sept. 15 – Youngstown State

2030

  • Aug. 31 – TBD
  • Sept. 7 – Nevada
  • Sept. 14 – at Georgia
