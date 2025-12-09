Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists

Love is fourth in the Bowl Subdivision in yards rushing (1,372), fifth in per-game average (114.33) and third with 18 rushing touchdowns for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish, who missed out on a College Football Playoff bid and opted not to play in a bowl game.

Mendoza has guided the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the 12-team CFP bracket, throwing for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes while also running for six scores.

He is the second Heisman finalist in school history, joining 1989 runner-up Anthony Thompson. Mendoza is the seventh Indiana player to earn a top-10 finish and it marks another first in program history — having back-to-back players in the top 10. Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke was ninth last year.

Pavia has thrown for a school-record 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns for the No. 13 Commodores. He is the first Heisman finalist in Vanderbilt history.

Sayin led the Buckeyes to a No. 1 ranking for most of the season, throwing for 3,329 yards while tying for second in the country with 31 TD passes.

