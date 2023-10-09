Notebook: Ohio State-Penn State game time set, Buckeyes pick up WR commitment

Ohio State and Penn State will play at noon on Fox for the second consecutive year.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are currently ranked third and sixth in the Associated Press poll, respectively, making their Oct. 21 matchup the biggest in the Big Ten so far this season.

Last season, Ohio State rallied to beat Penn State 44-31 in Happy Valley, the first early afternoon game between the two teams at Beaver Stadium since 2001.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have frequently played night games at Ohio Stadium, too, but they kicked off at noon in 2019 when Ohio State won 28-17.

This weekend Ohio State is set to play at Purdue at noon while Penn State plays host to Massachusetts.

Also Monday morning Ohio State picked up a verbal commitment from Jayvan Boggs, a three-star receiver recruit from Cocoa, Fla.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Boggs also had offers from Florida and Boston College, among others, according to 247Sports.

He is the No. 36-ranked receiver prospect in the country in early 247Sports rankings for the class of 2025 and the second current high school junior to commit to Ohio State.

He joins Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair in Ohio State’s 2025 class.

St. Clair committed during the summer.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

