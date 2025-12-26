Northridge star ‘ready for the challenge’ opponents will throw at him

Jeff Lisath, his head coach, thought it was another step being taken toward a “mega star” moment.

“But I told him after that, you know when that happens everybody wants a piece of you,” Lisath said. “I said, ‘I want you to know that.’ You know they’re going to come at you, they’re going to try and rattle you, they’re going to test you and, you know, we’ll see where you’re at. But I think he’s ready for the challenge.”

Smith is currently a 4-star recruit at 247Sports.com. He is the top-ranked sophomore in Ohio and a top-25 small forward nationally.

The Polar Bears star took a visit to Ohio State on Sept. 13 and another on Nov. 3. Smith also has received a scholarship offer from Pepperdine, which plays in the West Coast Conference with the likes of Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.

“It was fun. I got to see a lot of new stuff about Ohio State. And we went on a visit where I got to watch a practice. I went to the game, took pictures and it was fun,” Smith said.

Smith is the leading scorer, rebounder, shot blocker and steal maker for a Northridge squad which is off to a 6-1 start.

In four games against D-I competition, he has averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

“It’s exciting. And it’s very fun. And with the team I have, we all get along very well,” Smith said. “We’ve known each other for a couple years because we all been going to the school. It’s very fun with the coaches and we got a great relationship.”

His play on the court certainly has assisted his teammates. Any potential flights to stardom isn’t going to his head, according to Lisath.

A team-first attitude is front and center for Smith.

“He’s really mature for a sophomore, and he takes a leadership role when things get a little crazy. I like that. I like the way he interacts with everybody in the locker room and on the bench when we’re down,” Lisath said.

Lisath said one of his best traits involves how even keeled he remains on and off the court.

Smith drove to the basket and believed he was fouled as he made a layup during a Monday home game against Mason. He expressed initial shock when the referee called a foul against him. He quickly got up and didn’t argue as he got his team set to go on defense.

Even after he missed free throws while trying to help close out the win, he kept his head.

Lisath said he’s happy to see how he’s growing into a leadership position and wants to see him continue accepting that role.

“I think last year we had some really good seniors, and he being a freshman at the time but was one of our best players as well,” Lisath said. “I think he kind of watched them and how they handle things in the locker room, how they think, handle things on the bench and things like that.

“I think that helped a lot, helping to mature a little bit more. And now I can see him continue to grow. Even during the summer, he was calling guys saying, ‘hey, let’s get some workouts in’ or ‘let’s go to the gym’ and that’s a leader.”

Most of Northridge’s biggest non-league games have been played. There will be one additional regular season showcase when Smith leads his team against Margaretta and Dayton Flyers 2026-signee Julian Washington at the Flyin’ To The Hoop event on Jan. 19, 2026.

Smith said keeping a team-first mindset is all his focus is remaining on for now. As long as one of his teammates see another following the right track, he said being a team is easy.

“I think he’s handling it well. He’s getting a lot of attention from colleges and things like that,” Lisath said. ”I always talk to him and say that sometimes that can all be a distraction, so you have to keep that in its proper perspective and know when and where you are. He does a good job with it.”