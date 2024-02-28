NFL Scouting Combine: Steele Chambers on what animals he would want to take into war

BreakingNews
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- NFL Scouting Combine Steele Chambers strongly resembled Ohio State Football Steele Chambers.

Inquisitive, irreverent and engaging with reporters.

He even pulled out a question he had used before during interviews in Columbus.

“If you’re gonna go to war, and you had to bring four animals with you, what four animals are you choosing and why?”

And it turns out he also asked representatives from the Steelers the same question.

“They were kind of confused because I’m guessing out of all the interviews, that was the first time they’ve gotten the script flipped on them and I started asking them questions.”

For the record, Chambers said he typically chooses an elephant, a bear, a tiger and a hippopotamus.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

