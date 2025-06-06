Minster girls open state track meet with 4x800 victory

• A bottle of chocolate milk, the official beverage of the state championships.

• And an All-Ohio certificate.

The Minster High School girls had so much to carry Friday after winning the first final of the two-day event at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, the Division III 4x800-meter relay, they left something important in the waiting area as they headed to the grassy area behind the podium for interviews.

“Girls, don’t forget your shoes,” a race official told them.

After collecting their shoes, they talked about their race. freshman Sophia Dirksen, junior Annie Hemmelgarn, freshman Joanna Topp and sophomore Claire Bohman won with a time of 9 minutes, 17.56 seconds. That was almost 13 seconds faster than the second-place team from Rittman.

A year earlier, a Minster team that included Margaret Hemmelgarn, Maria Niekamp, Annie Hemmelgarn and Chaney Cedarleaf finished third (9:20.93) in the same event behind Smithville (9:20.23) and Rittman (9:20.53).

“To me, it just shows how far we can grow,” Annie Hemmelgarn said after the race Friday. “Last year was hard. These freshmen weren’t here last year, but I told them this is the hardest race. You really have to push for each other.”

Two years ago, Minster’s team of Margaret Hemmelgarn, Annie Hemmelgarn, Niekamp and Taylor Roth won the championship in the event (9:19.85). Minster also won the race in 2022 and 2018.

Minster was the favorite entering the event this year, posting the best regional time (9:25.8) of the 18 state finalists.

In the same race, Fort Loramie’s team of Harley Eilerman, Mylee Shatto, Lauren Moore and Camille Borchers finished fourth (9:35.96), and Coldwater’s team of Lana Kaiser, Ava Lefeld, Channing Lefeld and Audrey Alig finished fifth (9:38.39).

In other early results Friday:

• Cedarville’s 4x800 relay team of Josh Duncan, Archer Holston, Will Mossing and Ryan Reed placed fifth (8:04.17) in D-III.

• Graham senior Taylor Aldredge placed second in the D-II high jump (5-feet-6) behind Fairfield Union’s Christian Thompson (5-8). Aldredge placed fourth as a junior (5-3) and tied for 10th as a sophomore (5-2).

• Northwestern sophomore Crew Estep placed fourth in the D-II shot put (58-11).