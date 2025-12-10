Michigan abruptly fires Moore after two seasons

Michigan went 9-3 in the 2025 regular season and had its four-game winning streak against rival Ohio State snapped on Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are scheduled to face Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 in Orlando, Florida.

Moore went 16-8 in two seasons as head coach after replacing Jim Harbaugh. He was suspended for two games during the 2025 season as part of enforcement regarding a NCAA violations investigation for impermissible scouting taking place under Harbaugh. Moore was also set to serve a one-game suspension to begin the 2026 season.

Biff Poggi, a former head coach at Charlotte, will act as the Michigan head coach for the team’s bowl game, per the school.