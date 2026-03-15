Miami men’s basketball: RedHawks will play SMU at First Four in Dayton

It’s the first time the Mid-American Conference received a second bid to the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

The RedHawks lost to eighth-seeded Massachusetts 87-83 in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at Rocket Arena, ending its unbeaten run.

Miami was the fifth men’s Division I program this century to go undefeated during the regular season. Now it’s the second to get tripped up in its conference tournament. St. Joseph’s lost to Xavier in the 2004 Atlantic 10 quarterfinals but was still a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite their unbeaten record, the RedHawks were no lock to make the NCAA tournament. The program’s strength of schedule ranks 344th out of 365 Division I teams, according to the NCAA Evaluation Tool.

The RedHawks faced no Tier 1 teams and were 2-0 against Tier 2 squads.