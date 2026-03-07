Miami beats Ohio in overtime to complete perfect 31-0 regular season

The RedHawks beat the Bobcats in Athens for the first time since 2011
Miami (Ohio) wing Eian Elmer (0) drives past Ohio forward Aidan Hadaway (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/HG Biggs)

By Staff report
1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio — The Miami RedHawks achieved perfection in stunning fashion.

The No. 19 RedHawks beat Ohio University 110-108 in overtime at the Convocation Center in Athens to complete a perfect regular season.

Miami (31-0, 18-0 MAC) became the first team to complete a perfect regular season in Division I men’s basketball since Gonzaga entered the 2021 NCAA Tournament at 26-0.

Eian Elmer had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the RedHawks, which won the Mid-American Conference regular season championship and will enter the MAC tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Miami is one of six teams in the last 50 years — Indiana 1976, UNLV 1991, Wichita State 2014, Kentucky 2015 and Gonzaga 2021 — to win 30 games in a season.

Miami (Ohio) guard Trey Perry (1) drives past Ohio forward Javan Simmons (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/HG Biggs)

