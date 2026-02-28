Miami basketball: Trey Perry’s last-second bucket lifts unbeaten RedHawks to comeback win over Western Michigan

Peter Suder scored 18 points to lead Miami, and Almar Atlason added 16 off the bench. Eian Elmer had 10 points and Antwone Woolfolk finished with nine as the RedHawks shot 59.3% in the second half (16 of 27) after trailing 30-26 at the break.

Jayden Brewer led Western Michigan (10-19, 4-12) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. EJ Ryans and Williams scored 14 apiece for the Broncos, who led by as many as eight in the second half and still held a 57-49 advantage after Williams converted a three-point play with 8:40 to go.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Miami chipped away behind Atlason’s perimeter shooting and a series of paint scores, then grabbed the lead late. Elmer’s free throw with 37 seconds left put the RedHawks up 67-65 before Williams answered to tie it, setting up Perry’s last drive.

With the win, Miami became just the fourth Division I team this century to reach March without a loss, joining Wichita State (2013-14), Kentucky (2014-15) and Gonzaga (2020-21).

This story will be updated with quotes from Miami coach Travis Steele.