McCoy: New York Mets score winning run in eighth inning, beat Cincinnati Reds 3-2

On the positive side, the Reds took two out of three and won the series against one of MLB’s top shelf teams.

It was a battle of left-handed All-Star pitchers, Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott and New York’s David Peterson.

While neither was involved in the decision, both displayed their All-Star credentials.

Abbott covered six innings and gave up two runs, six hits, walked one and struck out five. Peterson was even better — six innings, one unearned run, four hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

The Mets are 10-0 in games started by Peterson in Citi Field this season and the Reds fell to 14-19 in games started by left-handed pitchers.

The Reds tied the game, 2-2, in the top of the eighth, but the Mets scored the decisive run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Mets’ winning rally began when Brent Suter walked the first batter, Juan Soto, despite appearing to throw two or three strikes that were called balls by umpire Ron Kulpa.

Suter struck out Pete Alonso, but Jeff McNeil lined a double up the right-center gap that sent Soto to third.

Manager Tito Francona brought in Tony Santillan to face Mets catcher Luis Torrens, a Reds Rule 5 draft pick in 2016.

Soto got a large lead off third and broke on contact when Torrens grounded to second baseman Matt McLain. He fielded it quickly and threw it home quickly, but Soto slid quickly across home plate for the 3-2 lead.

“I actually thought Suter threw the ball really, really well,” Francona told reporters after the game. “He made a mistake on the double (by McNeil). I thought he threw about five strikes to Soto and walked him. He painted and got nothing for it.”

In fairness to Soto, during the course of the series he had several dubious strikes called on him that appeared to be balls.

With the Mets leading, 2-1, in the eighth, Mets relief pitcher Reed Garrett retired the first two Reds. But when he walked Matt McLain, New York manager Carlos Mendoza brought in his closer.

With Timmy Trumpet’s ‘Narco’ blaring on the public address system, Edwin Diaz trotted to the mound and he was ineffective, to put it politely.

McLain quickly stole second base. Diaz walked Elly De La Cruz and Austin Hays beat an infield hit to shortstop, filling the bases.

On his first pitch to Spencer Steer he hit him, forcing in the tying run and leaving the bases still loaded. Tyler Stephenson worked the count to 3-and-2 and Diaz struck him out with a slider.

After New York surged and barged ahead, 3-2, in the eighth, Diaz was lifted for Ryne Stanek for the ninth, owner of one save this season.

Noelvi Marte crushed one 406 feet to dead center. Unfortunately for the Reds, the wall is 408 feet away and the ball was caught.

Jake Fraley poked a single to left and was the potential tying run with one out. Gavin Lux forced Fraley at second and TJ Friedl popped out to end it.

Friedl was 0 for 10 for the series, but reached base four times on hit by pitches.

Marte played right field for the first seven innings, his first outfield experience during his professional career. Is that because the Reds might pursue the return of Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez to play third base?

Of playing Marte in right field, Francona said, “We worked him out in the outfield and he is a natural. I hope it goes great. If it doesn’t, I’ll take the heat.”

No problem. The Mets hit only one fly ball Marte’s way and it was routine. He did charge a hit and made a strong throw home that was a bit tardy on Brandon Nimmo’s run-scoring single in the third.

The Reds scored their only run, unearned, off Peterson in the first inning. Friedl opened the game by reaching on second baseman Luisangel Acuna’s throwing error.

He took third on McLain’s single and scored on Elly De La Cruz’s single for a 1-0 lead with no outs and two on.

The big inning was snuffed when Hays hit into a double play and Steer lined out to short.

And they filled the bases with two outs in the second but McLain struck out.

From there, Peterson retired 12 of the next 13.

“He’s got all the pitches,” said Francona, referring to Peterson. “He’s tall (6-foot-7) and has good extension. Everything seems to come out of the same lane. He can spin it, he can...he’s a really good pitcher.”

Francona aimed equal praise at his pitcher, Andrew Abbott.

“He does that (pitch well) every time out,” he said. “He has proven he is one of the better pitchers in the game. That’s fun to watch.”

The Reds move on to Washington for a three-game series against the Nationals that begins Monday night after the Mets ended their four-game winning streak.

