McCoy: Francona gets first win as Reds manager behind defense, pitching

It was two things Francona covets the most — defense and pitching.

Last season, the Reds were one of the least efficient defensive teams in all of MLB.

But on Saturday, they flashed the leather with perfect proficiency, particularly second baseman McLain and shortstop Elly De La Cruz..

With the Reds clinging to a one-run lead, they turned double plays in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

“We’re strong up the middle and it has been fun to watch and it will be funner to watch as they keep playing,” said Francona.

Asked about the range of McLain and De La Cruz, Francona said, “I think it is more than that. There’s communication between the two. They can both range.”

And how many times does a team win when its pitching staff strikes out one batter the entire game. Pretty much never.

After striking out 17 and losing on Opening Day, strikeout master Nick Lodolo struck out one batter and three relief pitchers struck out none.

And they won.

Lodolo struggled early with command and fell behind, 2-0, giving up a second-inning home run to Wilmer Flores and a run-scoring single to Jung Hoo Lee in the third.

Then it was Groundhog Day in March. Lodolo, using a fast-dipping sinker and change-up, set a personal best by inducing 11 ground ball outs.

At one point, he retired eight straight Giants on ground balls. Then he gave up a ground ball single that was followed by another ground ball that was turned into a double play.

“Playing clean baseball gives you a chance,” said Francona. “If we don’t play clean baseball in a game like today, we don’t win.”

In addition to the three double plays, third baseman Santiago Espinol made a diving stop, first baseman Encarnacion-Strand made two above-and-beyond plays. And McLain made a diving stop after a long run that Lodolo called pivotal.

“His play changed the whole inning,” said Lodolo. “Wilmer Flores singled after McLain’s play and then we still get a double play ball to get out of the inning.”

With the score tied, 2-2, in the sixth, San Francisco’s Lee drove one in the hole leading off the inning. McLain sprinted to his right, made a dive to intercept the base-hit bound ball and threw him out.

“An incredible play by Matt,” said Lodolo. “Matt did it all today.”

Just gonna keep saying how nice it is to have Matty back. @mattmclain_ pic.twitter.com/e4EjqlVGEA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 29, 2025

He certainly did.

With the Reds down, 2-0, his first hit of the 2025 season was a third-inning home run off Giants starter and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, MLB’s oldest player at 42, an 11-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner.

And that wasn’t all.

With two outs and none on in the fifth, McLain doubled and Giants manager Bob Melvin and Verlander learned a valuable lesson.

With two outs, a runner on second and first base open, it is like putting your fingers in a boiling saucepan to pitch to De La Cruz.

Instead of intentionally walking him after a long discussion, they pitched to him. Verlander got quickly ahead 0-and-2, threw two pitches out of the strike zone, then De La Cruz lined a game-tying single to right.

Spencer Bivens replaced Verlander in the sixth and he struck out Jeimer Candelario. For sure, Encarnacion-Strand didn’t know that Bivens gave up nine home runs in 43 1/3 innings last year.

But he drove one to the opposite field and it landed in the right field corner seats for what turned out to be a game-winning home run. It provided the Reds with a 3-2 lead.

And the bullpen protected it.

Tony Santillan pitched the sixth and gave up a hit. Double play.

Graham Ashcraft made his professional debut as a relief pitcher and gave up two hits. Double play.

After Ian Gibaut gave up four runs in the ninth on Opening Day, turning a 3-2 lead into a 6-4 loss, Francona this time went with Emilio Pagan, who had 33 saves for his career. Now he has 34 after a flawless 1-2-3 ninth.

“I expected it to be me,” said Pagan. “I felt I threw the ball really well on Opening Day (1-2-3 with two strikeouts),” he said. “I was really hoping for the opportunity.

“If I throw strikes with my fastball, I feel I can get anybody in the world out,” he added. “I want to be the guy in the game with the game on the line. I really enjoy that role.

“We have an All-Star closer in (injured) Alexis Diaz and he is going to come back soon and help us a lot. But any chance I get in the ninth inning I am going to cherish it for sure.”

After placing the ball in Pagan’s hands, Francona said, “You would think, that after all these years ... (but) I couldn’t even breathe in the ninth inning.”

As Francona conducted his post-game interview, music could be heard emanating from inside the clubhouse.

“I showed up here at a quarter to nine this morning and all I wanted to do is win,” he said “So hearing music is pretty cool.”