Loss at Wabash means Wittenberg will finish under .500 for first time since 1989

In the last 34 seasons, Wittenberg posted winning records in all but three seasons. It was 5-5 in 1991, 2005 and 2022.

Wittenberg beat Oberlin 52-0 on Oct. 25 in its first game after the firing of head coach Jim Collins, who was replaced by interim coach Joe Nemith, but couldn’t pick up its second straight victory. It lost to Wabash for the fourth straight season.

Wabash broke a 21-21 tie on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brand Campbell to Luke Adams with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Wittenberg got off to a strong start when quarterback JJ Miller ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Wabah scored the next three touchdowns to take a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wittenberg tied the game with 8:52 to play in the fourth on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Donald Bailey.

Miller completed 16 of 24 passes for 211 yards. Pierce Ayers caught six passes for 119 yards.

Wabash (7-1, 5-1) remained in second place. It’s tied with DePauw (7-1, 5-1). John Carroll (7-1, 6-0) is all alone in first place with two games to play.

Wittenberg is off next weekend and closes the regular season at home against Kenyon on Nov. 15.