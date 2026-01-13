Longtime Brookville coach Mike Hetrick retiring after more than 30 years in coaching

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Mike Hetrick is retiring as Brookville High School football’s head coach.

Hetrick, a Versailles graduate, has been at Brookville for the past 25 years and previously coached at Southeastern and Dixie.

Brookville won four Southwestern Buckeye League titles in 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2015 under Hetrick.

He amassed 167 wins with the Blue Devils, including undefeated regular seasons in 2008 and 2015, and made the playoffs 10 times including each of the past six seasons. Brookville advanced as far as the Division V, Region 18 final during the 2015 season.

He most recently won the SWBL Coach of the Year award in 2022.

The Blue Devils went 10-2 in 2025 and finished second in the SWBL Buckeye Division standings. Brookville defeated Bishop Fenwick in the first round of the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs before falling to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

“Coach Hetrick will be deeply missed by the Brookville community, but his impact extends far beyond the field. His legacy lives on through the program he built and the countless young men whose lives he shaped. We wish him nothing but the very best in a well-earned retirement,” a statement by Brookville Local Schools on its social media account read.

