Legacy Christian senior wins state cross country title

Hamilton, a senior at Legacy Christian Academy in Xenia, survived a fall with about a mile to go and raced to victory in the Division III state cross country championship, setting a D-III course record of 17 minutes, 43.25 seconds.

“My goal was just to stick with Kaitlyn Carr and Rebecca Geiss and let them pace me because I’ve had to run by myself a lot this year,” Hamilton said. “I felt amazing. They paced me perfectly until I fell.”

Hamilton said she fell twice in earlier races this season but had the lead then.

“I had to sprint to catch up with them,” Hamilton said, “but honestly I think that gave me more drive. It made me think, ‘I’m not gonna lose this because I fell.’ Ultimately, though, all glory to God, it’s a gift that I get to be here.”

Hamilton took the lead in the final 100 meters. Geiss, a junior at Columbiana Heartland Christian, finished less than second (17:44.44) behind Hamilton. Carr, a junior at Smithville, finished third (17:49.86).

“My kick is not very long,” Hamilton said. “We were neck and neck, and I was like, ‘No one’s going to beat me in the last stretch.’”

Hamilton, who will compete next year for Cedarville University, won the regional meet in Troy (18:10.41) and has the best qualifying time entering the state meet. She finished 26th at state last year (19:20.5).

Hamilton said she started running in eighth grade because her older brother ran track, but she was a sprinter then. She started running cross country as a freshman but hated it and still considered herself a sprinter. She started running the 800-meter race in track as a sophomore and started to like the longer distance. That’s when she started taking cross country seriously.

This is the fifth year the cross country championships have been held in Obetz on the south side of Columbus. Paige Steinke of Anna, set the previous D-III course record (17:46.1) in 2022.

“God has given Caroline Hamilton amazing gifts,” Legacy Christian coach Donald White said, “and the fact that she comes out here and uses it to her fullest, all in an act of worship, is amazing to me and an inspiration to me, and I hope it’s an inspiration for a lot of people.”

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Team champion: The Minster girls won their fourth straight state title in D-III, their eighth title in nine years and 17th title overall. Entering the weekend, no other team in any division in boys or girls cross country had more than 10 championships.

Maria Niekamp (7th, 18:31.99) and Claire Bohman (20th, 18:51.46) were Minster’s top finishers.

Top-10 finishes: The West Liberty-Salem girls placed fourth in D-III after placing third last year. Malia Miller delivered the team’s top finish (21st, 18:53.19).

• The Oakwood girls finished ninth in D-II after finishing seventh last year. Delaney Cahill had Oakwood’s best finish (47th, 19:10.33).

• The Cedarville boys finished 10th in D-III. Archer Holston placed 60th (16:36.41).

Here’s a list of other area athletes who recorded podium finishes Saturday:

D-III girls: Elyza Long, Covington (13th, 18:41.04).

D-III boys: Bennett Lehman, Ansonia (6th, 15:30.52); Beckett Negley, Mechanicsburgh (18th, 15:54.36); and Mason Ayers, Coldwater (20th, 15:56.63).

D-II girls: Ruby Clark, Greenon (16th, 18:33.61); and Addy Abner, Valley View (20th, 18:42.94).

D-II boys: Jackson Spitzer, Versailles (7th, 15:33.50); Caleb Larson, West Liberty-Salem (13th, 15:41.35); and Cameron Lindsay, Oakwood (20th, 15:43.17).