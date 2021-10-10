Late TD brings Bengals closer to Packers at halftime

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals can’t seem to avoid slow starts, but they once again pulled out their not-so-secret weapon to change the narrative going into halftime.
Cincinnati went three-and-out on four of its first five drives, scoring first on the only possession with any first downs, and the Green Bay Packers put up 16 straight points in the second quarter to build a nine-point lead that seemed it might hold until halftime.
However, that wasn’t going to fly for Joe Burrow as he led the offense back onto the field with about a minute left and a chance to make it a closer game. On the second play from scrimmage, Burrow went deep to Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left, making safety Darnell Savage whiff in coverage on Chase, and the Bengals instead trailed 16-14 going into the break Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
After opening the game with a pair of three-and-outs, the Bengals got a lift from an unexpected source when backup running back Samaje Perine caught a pass to convert a fourth down and six plays later got them on the board with a 4-yard touchdown reception.
Perine, whose workload was increased with Joe Mixon coming off an ankle sprain, had three catches for 19 yards and one carry on that drive to give the Bengals the first lead. But that touchdown drive was about as much life as the Bengals’ offense showed, until Burrow’s deep ball to Chase -- in a week they emphasized putting up points early.
Cincinnati couldn’t even take advantage of a turnover in the first quarter, after Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Aaron Rodgers at the Bengals’ 16-yard line and returned it 42 yards to the Packers’ 42. The Bengals gained one yard and then punted.
After Perine’s touchdown, the Packers went right down the field with a scoring drive of their own, capped by Rodgers’ 12-yard pass to A.J. Dillon. Mason Crosby hit the left upright on the point after attempt to allow the Bengals to hold the lead for a while longer, but Crosby hit a 44-yard field goal the next drive and Rodgers connected with Davante Adams in the corner of the endzone on the next series for the 16-7 lead with 1:07 left in the half.
Burrow completed 12 of 16 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked three times and the Bengals had just 25 yards rushing. Tyler Boyd didn’t have a target in the first half. Rodgers, meanwhile, went into halftime with 203 yards passing and two touchdowns with Adams recording six catches for 117 yards.