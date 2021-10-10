Late TD brings Bengals closer to Packers at halftime

Cincinnati couldn’t even take advantage of a turnover in the first quarter, after Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Aaron Rodgers at the Bengals’ 16-yard line and returned it 42 yards to the Packers’ 42. The Bengals gained one yard and then punted.

After Perine’s touchdown, the Packers went right down the field with a scoring drive of their own, capped by Rodgers’ 12-yard pass to A.J. Dillon. Mason Crosby hit the left upright on the point after attempt to allow the Bengals to hold the lead for a while longer, but Crosby hit a 44-yard field goal the next drive and Rodgers connected with Davante Adams in the corner of the endzone on the next series for the 16-7 lead with 1:07 left in the half.

Burrow completed 12 of 16 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked three times and the Bengals had just 25 yards rushing. Tyler Boyd didn’t have a target in the first half. Rodgers, meanwhile, went into halftime with 203 yards passing and two touchdowns with Adams recording six catches for 117 yards.