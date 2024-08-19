Late Olympic champion Schul will be honored Saturday in West Milton

Olympic champion Bob Schul, who died at 86 in June, will be honored at the 54th annual Bob Schul Invitational on Saturday.
Schul, a West Milton native, won a gold medal in the 5,000-meter run in 1964. He remains the only American to win the race at the Olympics. Grant Fisher, of the United States, finished third in the race at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.
The event in West Milton will be hosted by the Dayton Distance Runners Hall of Fame. The Bob Schul Celebration of Life Run/Walk will start at 12:30 p.m.
The 5,000-meter memorial walk/run will take place on the Milton Union High School cross country course. It will not be a competitive event, so there will be no awards, finish times or entry fees.
After the last runner or walker finishes, there will be a tribute to Schul in the high school cafeteria. This could start as early as 1:30 p.m. There will be a video presentation of Schul’s Olympic race.
Anyone interested in attending the celebration of life is encouraged to email Mike Baumer: michael.baumer@wright.edu.
