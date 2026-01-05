Breaking: 1 in custody after Secret Service, local police investigate at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati

Lakota West’s Tshabola latest Buckeye to enter transfer portal

Seventeen players from Ohio State’s 2025 roster have entered portal
Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola talks to reporters Monday in Columbus. Marcus Hartman/STAFF

Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola talks to reporters Monday in Columbus. Marcus Hartman/STAFF
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Lakota West High School graduate Tegra Tshabola will enter the transfer portal after four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to reports Sunday night by 247Sports.com and CBS Sports.

Tshabola redshirted as a freshman in 2022. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Tshabola appeared in 43 games with the Buckeyes. He started at right guard the past two seasons. An injury prevented him from playing in a 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Tshabola, a three-time all-Greater Miami Conference pick and two-time all-Southwest Ohio and all-state selection, committed to Ohio State in May 2020.

“It was just an unreal feeling,” Tshabola told the Journal News then. “I’ve dreamt about this like my whole life. Since I was a little kid, the first time I watched a football game, it was an Ohio State game. I told myself I would be there one day. It’s just crazy. It happened so fast, and I’m here now.”

Tshabola is the fourth local graduate from Ohio State’s 2025 roster to enter the portal in recent days, following Alter’s C.J. Hicks, who played at linebacker and then on the defensive line in four seasons at Ohio State, Centerville kicker Jackson Courville, who spent one season at Ohio State, and Springfield defensive back Aaron Scott, who spent two seasons at Ohio State.

In all, 17 Ohio State players have entered the portal. It officially opened Friday.

In Other News
1
Sports on TV for Jan. 5, 2026: Ohio State men’s basketball hosts...
2
‘It’s just frustrating’: Bengals season ends in ugly ‘Battle of Ohio’...
3
Myles Garrett gets sack No. 23 to set NFL single-season record
4
Same old ending: Bengals fall to Browns on late field goal, close...
5
Springfield grad Scott Jr. to leave Ohio State, enter transfer portal

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.