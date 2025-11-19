Kenton Ridge sweeps 2025 Clark County girls volleyball awards

The Kenton Ridge High School volleyball program swept the individual awards at the All-Clark County Girls Volleyball banquet held Sunday, Nov. 16 at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield.
Cougars senior Olivia Everhart was named Clark County Miss Volleyball. The libero led the Cougars with 309 digs, 73 service aces and 468 passes with a 2.0 passing average. She finished her career with 896 digs and 1,189 passes.
Kenton Ridge coach RJ Trainer was named the Nancy Dutton Coach of the Year after guiding the Cougars to their second straight district championship. Kenton Ridge (21-5) beat Cleves Taylor to claim a district title before falling to Franklin Bishop Fenwick 3-1 in a Division IV regional semifinal match.
The 2025 All-Clark County Volleyball team included: Caitlyn Cave Springfield; Emma Evilsizor, Catholic Central; Annie Fincham, Kenton Ridge; Danica Finney, Kenton Ridge; Everhart, Kenton Ridge; Mya Lawrence, Emmanuel Christian; Macey Hudson, Emmanuel Christian; Hannah O’Laughlin, Southeastern; Riley Olinger, Tecumseh; and Averi Stitzel of Greenon.
