Kenton Ridge sweeps 2025 Clark County girls volleyball awards

The Kenton Ridge High School volleyball program swept the individual awards at the All-Clark County Girls Volleyball banquet held Sunday, Nov. 16 at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield.

Cougars senior Olivia Everhart was named Clark County Miss Volleyball. The libero led the Cougars with 309 digs, 73 service aces and 468 passes with a 2.0 passing average. She finished her career with 896 digs and 1,189 passes.