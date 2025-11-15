Johnson’s return hopeful to bolster Bengals’ pass rush

Johnson, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, hurt his calf the day before pads came on in training camp, but he recently returned from injured reserve and made his season debut in a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Despite having just one padded practice since last year’s finale against Pittsburgh, he ended up playing 44 snaps – 16 on defense and 28 on special teams – and recorded one tackle and three pressures on defense.

After a bye and another full week of practice, Johnson is ready for more, and his dad, Cephus Johnson is excited for him.

“Hopefully, I get a sack,” Johnson said. “That would be a good time. My dad would love that. He’s just a big fan of the game, so he was like, ‘This will be a legendary moment. You get to tackle Aaron Rodgers.’ I can just hear him now talking about it.”

Cincinnati brings the league’s worst pass rush with just 13.0 sacks over the first nine games, and it’s especially hurting with Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) and Shemar Stewart (knee) both doubtful this week – going into a game the Bengals have to win.

No one can fill Hendrickson’s shoes, but the Bengals will see what Johnson can provide that maybe others have not been able to consistently. Hendrickson, who has missed all or parts of the last four games, still leads the team with 4.0 sacks this season, and the Bengals have just three sacks combined in that stretch.

“I’m really excited,” Johnson said. “Being on IR the whole time, finally being able to get back out there and showcase my ability and what I can do for the team. Just being helpful on the edge, having pressure, attacking the quarterback, things like that, being good in the run game, all those kinds of things.”

The Bengals went two straight games without a sack prior to the loss to the Bears.

Johnson’s return came right on time with what trainers initially projected, he said, and the Bengals welcomed the added help on the edge.

Although his stats in his first game back did not necessarily jump off the page, he at least had something to build off late last season. Johnson recorded his first NFL sack in a Week 17 win against Denver last year and had five pressures in the final three games.

Now, he’s up to eight pressures in his last four games.

“He had a great attitude,” Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He was out for so long that he was an unknown. We never even really saw him in pads. He worked really hard to put himself in that position. I’d say it was a positive outing for Ced and something we’re hopeful he builds on.”

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons also was impressed with the 28 plays he got out of Johnson, especially considering his only day in pads beforehand was the Thursday practice before the Bears game.

Johnson said he was “definitely feeling it” his first game back, but he had worked hard in his rehab to do everything he could to stay sharp and locked into what the defense was trying to do. That included extra film study at home so he could try to give himself an edge while he wasn’t physically able to be on the field.

These last two weeks, Johnson has tried to ramp up his conditioning to be ready for Pittsburgh.

“I think it (the stamina) will be a lot better,” Johnson said. “It’s just being intentional during practices this week, just making sure I’m getting my wind back during different drills, during special teams, making sure I’m running extra to stay on point.”

There should be plenty of snaps available for Johnson, and the Bengals hope he takes advantage of the opportunity.

“I think it’s good to have him back,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Ced’s been all about the right stuff. It’s just been unfortunate what happened to him early in training camp, … but he’s been a guy we were excited about coming off last season. All through the spring he made a really good impression on everybody, the defensive staff, special teams, and so we just continue to increase his role as he gets more comfortable.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16

TV: CBS

Radio: 104.7-FM, 700-AM