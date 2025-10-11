John Carroll hands Wittenberg third straight NCAC loss

John Carroll (5-1, 4-0), which joined the NCAC this season after leaving the Ohio Athletic Conference, kept pace with DePauw (5-0, 3-0) atop the NCAC standings.

This was the first game between Wittenberg and John Carroll since 1967.

Quarterback JJ Miller returned to action for Wittenberg against John Carroll. He suffered an injury in a 28-0 loss to DePauw in Springfield and did not play in the next game when Wittenberg lost 14-12 at Wooster.

Miller completed 10 of 21 passes for 124 yards with one interception.

Jeremiah Jones scored Wittenberg’s only touchdown on a 12-yard run with 9 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the game.

John Carroll built a 44-0 lead by scoring on six straight drives, not counting a one-play drive at the end of the first half.

Nick Semptimphelter completed 26 of 30 passes for 249 yards with four touchdowns.

John Carroll had a 478-168 edge in total offense.