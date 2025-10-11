John Carroll hands Wittenberg third straight NCAC loss

NCAC newcomer hands Wittenberg most lopsided loss in 19 years
Wittenberg players stand for the national anthem before a game against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Wittenberg players stand for the national anthem before a game against Washington and Lee on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
53 minutes ago
X

The Wittenberg Tigers avoided a shutout with a fourth-quarter touchdown but lost 44-7 to No. 14 John Carroll at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield on Saturday.

Wittenberg (2-4, 1-3) suffered its third straight loss in North Coast Athletic Conference play. This was its most lopsided loss since a 57-7 loss to Capital in 2006. Wittenberg needs three wins in its last four games to avoid its first losing season since 1989.

John Carroll (5-1, 4-0), which joined the NCAC this season after leaving the Ohio Athletic Conference, kept pace with DePauw (5-0, 3-0) atop the NCAC standings.

This was the first game between Wittenberg and John Carroll since 1967.

Quarterback JJ Miller returned to action for Wittenberg against John Carroll. He suffered an injury in a 28-0 loss to DePauw in Springfield and did not play in the next game when Wittenberg lost 14-12 at Wooster.

Miller completed 10 of 21 passes for 124 yards with one interception.

Jeremiah Jones scored Wittenberg’s only touchdown on a 12-yard run with 9 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the game.

John Carroll built a 44-0 lead by scoring on six straight drives, not counting a one-play drive at the end of the first half.

Nick Semptimphelter completed 26 of 30 passes for 249 yards with four touchdowns.

John Carroll had a 478-168 edge in total offense.

In Other News
1
Bengals: 3 things to know about Sunday’s game at Green Bay
2
High School Football Week 8 Scores: Badin, Tipp stay unbeaten; Carlisle...
3
Bengals: Slaton’s return to Green Bay ‘just another football game’
4
High School Football Week 8 Roundup: Brookville rallies past Eaton in...
5
High School Football: Springfield rolls past Beavercreek for fifth...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.