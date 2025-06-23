Joe Burrow: Bengals’ best chance of success is if offense can reach another level

Now, Chase and Higgins are fresh off long-term deals, tight end Mike Gesicki re-signed and redzone standout Andrei Iosivas appears poised for another step in his third year. Just as importantly, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher enters Year 2 in his role with his full cast and no distractions of player contract negotiations lingering into the summer.

“I think we’re in a spot that we haven’t been before,” Burrow said. “Guys come off of a season healthy, getting all of our guys back. It’s been weird this offseason not having to really take a new guy that we’re counting on under my wing and trying to teach him what I’m looking at, what we want out of each play. You know, that takes a lot of time. And, signing Mike back was big. Andrei coming back, we have all the guys in the wide receiver room back, that we’ve always already had all these discussions, so now you can take it to the next level and talk a little more in depth about those and that’s just going to continue to make us better.”

Cincinnati’s offense last year ranked first in passing yards and touchdowns, sixth in points scored and ninth in total yardage. It’s tough to do much better than that, but the Bengals still missed the playoffs for a second straight year and Burrow believes the team’s best chance of success is if the offense can reach another level.

Pitcher could see a difference this offseason just in how smooth operations looked between Burrow and his receivers.

“It’s everybody here, everybody working,” Pitcher said. “For the first time in four or five years, we’re not getting a pass-catching tight end up to speed. He’s here, and he’s integrated within the system, and he’s making great adjustments within that. … I think we’re doing a good job, but I keep coming back to that’s what we should look like right now. That’s if we have the type of expectations for ourselves, and you know, if we want to do the things we think we can do, that’s exactly what we should look like.”

Last year, Pitcher was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator when Brian Callahan left to become the Tennessee Titans’ head coach. But, he was coming in as the offense lost a big leader in Boyd.

Cincinnati selected Jermaine Burton in the third round of the 2024 draft and hoped he would help fill the void. Burton did not live up to expectations, but appears locked in to prove himself in Year 2. That also could add to the offense.

With everyone back and fully invested, Pitcher spent less time this offseason implementing his ideas, and the players were able to expand on concepts they already were familiar with and work on fine-tuning the details a little more.

Gesicki said this is his first time having back-to-back seasons with the same offensive coordinator, same system, so it’s already feeling more comfortable for him in Year 2 with the Bengals.

“It’s just fun now coming into meetings and I’m just learning everything else going on in the play,” Gesicki said. “I’m not just focused on my job. Now my job comes natural to me, and it’s not something I’ve got to sit and study this and that to know my job. Now I’m back running the same offense for the first time and it’s cool because it allows me to expand my knowledge of the offense.”

Burrow began his career connecting with tight end C.J. Uzomah, but he did well enough during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2021 to earn a better paycheck in free agency and left for the New York Jets. Then, Hayden Hurst came on a one-year, prove-it deal and did the same thing after helping the Bengals to a second straight AFC North title and AFC Championship appearance.

Irv Smith Jr. came in 2023, but didn’t pan out so this time when Gesicki proved a good fit, Burrow made sure the front office knew not to let him go.

Pitcher said having everyone back gives the Bengals a unique advantage. Now they just need to make the most of it.

“Continuity is huge,” Pitcher said. “It gives you a sense of comfort as a coach, and it’s nice because you can really work to build on. Each year is a new year, so that much is true, but one of the first things we talked about as a unit when we got together this spring is there are very few offenses in the league that have the experience and the time and the reps together that we have. Don’t apologize for that. Take advantage of that. Build on the foundation that currently exists. I think we’ve done that this spring. It makes you feel good, but you have to use it. If someone’s giving you a head start in the race, don’t go back and start with everybody else. Take the damn head start and use it. That’s what we’re trying to do.”