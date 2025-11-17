Ja’Marr Chase facing suspension after spitting scuffle during Steelers game

Ja’Marr Chase could be watching his teammates from the sidelines Sunday after allegedly spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Pittsburgh, where the Cincinnati Bengals suffered a 34-12 loss to their division rival.
Reports indicate Chase and Ramsey were engaged in multiple scuffles throughout the third quarter before Ramsey threw a punch at Chase, resulting in a penalty and immediate ejection from the game. Ramsey later claimed it was triggered by Chase allegedly spitting on him on the field.
Chase told media it never happened.
“I never opened my mouth to that guy,” he said. “I didn’t spit on nobody.”
“I didn’t spit on nobody.”— Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) November 16, 2025
Here is what Ja'Marr Chase had to say about his altercation with Jalen Ramsey: pic.twitter.com/PRRnqWt4kw
A video later surfaced on social media shows Chase did spit. It could lead to the mandatory one-game suspension. The NFL announced is currently investigating the incident, with a ruling expected to be announced sometime today.
Chase’s suspension would be a major hit to the Bengals, who are already sitting at 3-7 with a struggling defense (giving up at least 27 points for nine consecutive games).
Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody."— Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025
The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS
The wide receiver is leading the league with 79 catches, 861 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bengals host the Patriots this Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Zac Taylor speaks to the media following Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://t.co/c1bd5bFQkt— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 16, 2025
About the Author