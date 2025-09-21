Isaiah Rodgers races into Vikings record book with pair of defensive touchdowns vs. Bengals

That’ll happen when you score a pair of defensive touchdowns and force another fumble — all in the first half — to help Minnesota rout the Bengals and backup quarterback Jake Browning 48-10 on Sunday.

“I’ve never seen anything like that, literally in just one half,” marveled Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who has seen plenty over his 14 years in the NFL.

Rodgers’ explosive plays, Browning’s ineffectiveness and Cincinnati’s five turnovers allowed the Vikings defense to steamroll the Bengals, who were without star quarterback Joe Burrow as he recovers from toe surgery. With Minnesota leading 7-0 early in the first quarter, Rodgers intercepted an off-balance Browning after Smith tipped a pass intended for Chase Brown. The sixth-year cornerback deftly snagged the ball, slipped through a tackle at his 20-yard-line and sprinted up the left sideline to give the Vikings a two-touchdown lead.

“The crowd kept getting louder and louder as I was getting close,” Rodgers said. “I just wanted to get into the end zone.”

Later in the second quarter, Rodgers stripped tight end Noah Fant after a 4-yard catch, scooped the ball and raced 66 yards untouched into the end zone.

Topping it off, Rodgers snuffed the Bengals’ next possession by forcing Ja’Marr Chase to fumble after a 15-yard reception, which Jeff Okudah recovered near midfield to set up Jordan Mason’s touchdown run.

Rodgers, who signed with Minnesota as a free agent after winning a Super Bowl last year with Philadelphia, became the first player in Vikings history with two defensive touchdowns in a game.

He is the 11th player since the Super Bowl era began in 1966 with interception and fumble return touchdowns in the same game, according to Sportradar. Samson Ebukam was the most recent on Nov. 19, 2018, for the Los Angeles Rams in a 54-51 victory over Kansas City.

“Regardless of whether the ball was thrown his way, he was just seeking the ability to impact the game,” Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said. “My goodness, what a performance. Not surprised, though. That’s a player from the very moment we signed him, I knew he was going to have a monumental impact our team.”

Rodgers spent two seasons with the Eagles after Indianapolis drafted him in the sixth round in 2020. The Colts released Rodgers and he was suspended for the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling rules after the league investigated and found that Rodgers had opened a sportsbook account under a friend’s name and made about 100 bets, including wagers on his team.

The year in exile humbled Rodgers. He won a ring as a role player for the Eagles before signing with Minnesota. And now he stands alone among the greatest defensive performances in the 125-year history of the NFL.

“That’s crazy,” Rodgers said. “I was shocked when I saw it on the big screen. Just trying to make plays and have fun. We just had a day today.”

___