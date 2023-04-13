Improved secondary set to be unveiled in Ohio State spring game

“I think Denzel is playing his best football right now, but I’m just impressed with his offseason,” Day said. “I’ve been impressed with his approach every day. He’s got his hands on a lot of balls and had a huge interception in the two minute drill the other day.

“Jordan Hancock with a full offseason and now that he’s healthy, now you’re starting to see his potential pop. He came off of that really bad hamstring injury and never was quite himself last year. He’s somebody that we got a lot of excitement around.”

Jyaire Brown, a sophomore from Lakota West, has seen time at cornerback and nickel while Mississippi transfer Davison Igbinosun has had a noticeable impact. Redshirt freshman Ryan Turner and true freshman Jermaine Mathews Jr. are coming along as well under the tutelage of former Buckeye Tim Walton, who is in his second season as cornerbacks coach at his alma mater.

“So I mean we’re starting to get a group in there that Tim (Walton) has been able to now spend a year or two with,” Day said. “I think the addition of Davidson and now a year of experience in that group, you’re seeing their hands on a lot more balls and challenging throws, which is really exciting.”

At safety, Day name-checked senior Josh Proctor and returning starter Lathan Ransom as having improved while sophomore Sonny Styles is coming on and Syracuse transfer Ja’Had Carter had a positive impact before suffering a non-long-term injury.

“I don’t know whether he’s going to be available or not on Saturday, but up until that point, he had showed and kind of raised the level of everybody back there,” Day said of Carter. “So it’s year two in the system, we have more experience and a couple added pieces. I’ve been encouraged.”