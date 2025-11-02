‘I can’t even believe I’m a Bengals fan’: Social media reacts as Cincinnati mounts epic comeback, then suffers heartbreaking loss to Chicago Bears

Trailing the Chicago Bears 41-27, the Bengals scored on back-to-back drives – with a recovered onside kick in between - to take a one-point lead with 54 seconds remaining.

The offense, however, could only watch as the Bears reclaimed the lead 37 seconds later and the Bengals fell to Chicago 47-42 on Sunday.

Cincinnati dropped to 3-6. They’ve allowed 86 points and over 1,000 yards over the last two weeks. The Bengals have a bye week next week before traveling to Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals unfathomable loss on Sunday:

I thought the loss to winless NYJ was rock bottom, even if this team lost today, THAT would have been rock bottom. It seems I was mistaken… — Cincinnati_ (@CincinnatiSprts) November 2, 2025

Joe Flacco threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns on a sprained shoulder and it still wasn't enough. Defense with another huge letdown, as the Bengals fall to the Bears 47-42. Cincinnati (3-6) has allowed 86 points and over 1000 yards over the last two games. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 2, 2025

Most pass yards in a game by any player 40+ years old:



🟠 470 - Joe Flacco

🟠 447 - Tom Brady

🟠 446 - Brett Favre pic.twitter.com/QS1OFyqDuL — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 2, 2025

Colston Loveland 58 yards for the touchdown and win: pic.twitter.com/9Sn9m4NI9V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2025

This franchise has broken me so much I knew exactly what would happen as soon as they went up 42-41.



This has to be rock bottom. No way you can continue going on this way — Cam Dickens (@CoachCam05) November 2, 2025

You have to fire Al Golden. You cannot allow your defense to lose in such a way over the last two weeks.



Unfathomable. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 2, 2025

1990’s Bengals defenses were never this bad. — Bengal Jim & Friends (@bengaljims_BTR) November 2, 2025

Last week's game relinquishes the title of "Worst loss of the Zac Taylor Era."



A simply staggering display of defensive ineptitude, the kind that everywhere else costs people their jobs. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) November 2, 2025

The #Bengals defense allowed 576 yards to the Chicago Bears.



That's tied for the fourth-most yards allowed in franchise history.



1) 661 v the Chargers (Dec. 21, 82)

2) 604 v the Raiders (Nov. 24, 68)

3) 595 v the Saints (Nov. 19, 06)

4) 576 v the Bucs (Oct. 28, 18) — joshkirkendall.bsky.social (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 2, 2025

FINAL: Bears 47, Bengals 42



It felt like last week had to be rock bottom for this Cincinnati defense. Somehow, they dug deeper.



Impossibly awful.



The last 3 weeks:

Points allowed: 119

Yards allowed: 1,472



Bengals now 3-6. Bye week upcoming. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 2, 2025

Well I guess we can tell the Bengals defense does meetings about as well as they play football — Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) November 2, 2025

It just all goes back to tackling. Somehow, it keeps getting worse. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 2, 2025

Scored a Touchdown on this play pic.twitter.com/bm13nCg5Hg — ZIM (@zimwhodey) November 2, 2025