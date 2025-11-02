‘I can’t even believe I’m a Bengals fan’: Social media reacts as Cincinnati mounts epic comeback, then suffers heartbreaking loss to Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown before dropping the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

After falling to the winless New York Jets 39-38 last week at Paycor Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals fanbase may have felt like it had reached rock bottom.

It was wrong. Very wrong.

Trailing the Chicago Bears 41-27, the Bengals scored on back-to-back drives – with a recovered onside kick in between - to take a one-point lead with 54 seconds remaining.

The offense, however, could only watch as the Bears reclaimed the lead 37 seconds later and the Bengals fell to Chicago 47-42 on Sunday.

ExploreBengals lose to Bears in wild ending despite Flacco’s 470-yard day

Cincinnati dropped to 3-6. They’ve allowed 86 points and over 1,000 yards over the last two weeks. The Bengals have a bye week next week before traveling to Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals unfathomable loss on Sunday:

