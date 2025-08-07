How to watch tonight’s Bengals preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles

Explore 3 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals preseason opener at Philadelphia

How long will Joe Burrow play? That’s yet to be determined, but Burrow and Zac Taylor have repeatedly told reporters the starters will see move ‘valuable reps’

A year ago, the Bengals were dominated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles 37-17 last season.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Date/Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7

TV: WXIX-TV (FOX 19) in Cincinnati, WKEF-TV (22) in Dayton and NFL+ (streaming)

Radio: WTUE 104.7-FM