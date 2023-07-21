Hot second-half start has Champion City vying for playoffs

SPRINGFIELD — After a tough first half of the season, the Champion City Kings are battling for a playoff spot for the third straight year.

The Kings, a collegiate wooden bat summer team, are in first place in the Prospect League’s Ohio River Valley Division with a 10-5 record, two games ahead of first-half winner Chillicothe.

With a first- or second-place, second-half finish, Champion City will advance to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Last year, the Kings made a late push for the postseason, but finished 2.5 games back of the Johnstown Mill Rats.

The Kings have won six of their last seven games, including a 13-3 victory against the Normal (Ill.) Cornbelters on Thursday night.

The team is in the middle of a five-day, six-game road trip to Indiana and Illinois — one of the longest trips they’ve taken since 2019, said Kings manager Gavin Murphy. They’ll play a doubleheader against the Terre Haute (Ind.) REX on Saturday and then travel to the Danville (Ill.) Dans on Sunday.

“It’s a new experience,” Murphy said. “It’s a grind, but it’s what these guys signed up for. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love the group that we’ve got going on this road trip.”

Midway through the season, the Kings finally started coming together as a team, Murphy said.

“In the beginning, you’re trying to feel each other out,” he said. “They’re getting a read on who I am as a coach and who they are for me as a coach. Once everybody gets comfortable, we get rolling and we all get on the same page. It kind of happened a little bit last year. Everybody is clicking and gelling and realizing we have a chance to make the playoffs and do something special.”

The Kings rank third in the Prospect League in home runs with 34 this season. Troy Christian grad Lucas Day, a rising sophomore at Oakland University, is hitting .293 with a team-high eight home runs and 35 RBIs.

“He went through a little bit of a midseason lull or slump if you want to call it that,” Murphy said. “He’s back on and hitting the ball well.”

Blake Buzzeo, a rising junior at Miami University, is hitting .275 with a team-high 42 hits and 11 doubles.

“He never asks for a day off,” Murphy said. “He’s been here from Day 1. Right now he’s only hitting about .260, but if you’ve seen him play, it’s the hardest .260 you’ve ever seen. He’s hitting it right at people and can’t catch a break.”

The Kings finished the first half in fourth place with a 10-19 record. Now that the chemistry is right, they’re hoping to make another push at the playoffs. They’ll return home for a July 25 game against rival Chillicothe.

“It’s tough, but I think the biggest thing is just getting guys who can compete, want to compete and get them buying in to be a good teammate and wanting to win games,” Murphy said. “Winning is not everything, but it’s a lot. The summer is a lot more fun when you’re winning.”

NEXT HOME GAME

Who: Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings

When: 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Where: Carleton Davidson Stadium, 1101 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield

Cost: $9 for adults; $7 for students, seniors and military; Children 5 and under free.

Promotions: $2 Tuesday; Halloween in July Costume Night

UPCOMING HOME SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 27: Danville Dans at Kings, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 28: Lafayette Aviators at Kings, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: Terre Haute REX at Kings, 6:35 p.m.