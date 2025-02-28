High Schools: Springboro, Alter, Badin girls seeking state final four berths

With the OHSAA’s expansion to seven divisions in girls basketball, the state semifinals will now be played at neutral sites. Last year, the OHSAA played both the state semifinal and final games at University of Dayton Arena.

The state semifinals are scheduled for March 7 through 9. The OHSAA is expected to announce the state semifinal schedule on Sunday afternoon.

The state championship games will be held March 14 and 15 at UD Arena.

Here’s a local look at this weekend’s regional finals:

Division I

Springboro (21-4) vs. Mason (24-1)

5 p.m. Saturday at Fairborn High School

The Panthers are seeking their second straight trip to the D-I state semifinals. A year ago, Springboro beat Pickerington Central 63-54 in the state semifinals before falling to Olmsted Falls 52-45 in the state final.

Last year, Springboro beat Mason 71-64 in a regional semifinal game. They’ll meet again this season with a state semifinals berth on the line.

Both the Panthers and the Comets enter the contest on 10-game winning streaks. Springboro is led by Greater Western Ohio Conference Player of the Year and University of Washington commit Bryn Martin. The senior guard led the conference in both scoring (22.6 points per game) and assists (4.8 points per game).

Mason’s lone loss came at the hands of Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61-47 on Jan. 19 at the annual Classic in the Country showcase at Berlin Hiland. The Comets are led by senior guard Madison Parrish, a West Virginial commit who is averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists per game.

Division III

Badin (20-6) vs. Purcell Marian (20-6)

2 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School

The Rams are hoping the third time’s the charm against defending state champion Purcell Marian.

Badin has lost to the Cavaliers in the regional finals each of the past two seasons — 75-29 last year and 64-54 in 2023.

The Rams beat Greater Catholic League Coed rival Carroll 59-47 on Tuesday to advance to their fourth straight regional final. Badin fell to Alter in the regional finals in 2022.

Badin senior Gracie Cosgrove (17.5 ppg) and junior Braelyn Even (14.3) each average double-figures for the Rams.

The Cavaliers are led by two-time Ohio Miss Basketball Dee Alexander, a University of Cincinnati commit who is averaging 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game.

Division IV

Alter (17-8) vs. McNicholas (16-10)

7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vandalia Butler High School

A pair of GCL coed rivals will match up for the third time with a chance to advance to the state final four.

The Knights beat the Rockets 56-52 on Jan. 4. McNicholas avenged its earlier loss with a 56-53 victory on Feb. 1.

Alter is seeking its 10th trip in program history to the state final four. The current senior class were freshmen during their last state title run in 2022. They’re led by senior Maddie Moody (18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds per game), who is committed to Northern Kentucky University.

McNicholas is seeking its first trip to the state tournament in more than two decades. The Rockets won a state title in 2001, the program’s only trip to the final four.

Division V

Versailles (18-8) vs. Proctorville Fairland (20-5)

5 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School

The Tigers are seeking their 10th trip to the state final four and the program’s first since 2018. They beat Brookville 70-66 to advance to the regional final for the second time in three seasons.

Proctorville Fairland, which is located along the Ohio River in Lawrence County, has advanced to the state semifinals each of the past two seasons. They fell to Shaker Heights Laurel 53-52 in the state semis last year and fell to Canal Fulton Northwest 56-36 in 2023.

Division VI

Anna (19-7) at Minster (21-5)

2 p.m. Saturday at Springfield High School

A pair of small school powerhouses will play for the second time this season in hopes of making a return to the state tournament.

Anna, who has won eight straight games, beat Newark Catholic 34-31 on Wednesday in Springfield to advance, while the Wildcats beat Arcanum 54-34.

The Wildcats beat the Rockets 44-25 on Dec. 21.

Anna is seeking its sixth state tournament appearance. They’ve won three state titles overall (2013, 2011, .

Minster has also advanced to the state tournament six times, bringing home trophies in 2019, 2018, 2004 and 1998.

Both Anna and Minster last advanced to the state final four in 2020, but did not compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Division VII

Fort Loramie (23-3) vs. Mississinawa Valley (21-4)

5 p.m. Saturday at Vandalia Butler

Fort Loramie — who recently became the first girls basketball program in state history to win 1,000 games — is seeking its second straight state championship and fifth in school history.

During their tournament run, the Redskins are beating opponents by more than 41 points per game.

They’ll face a Blackhawks squad playing in their first-ever regional final. Mississinawa Valley, the Western Ohio Athletic Conference champs, beat Legacy Christian 42-30 to advance to the final eight for the first time in school history.

The Blackhawks are led by four players scoring double-figures — senior Taylee Woodbury (16.5), junior Brooklynn Seubert (13.4 ppg), junior Paige Emrick (12.0 ppg) and senior Syenna Purdin (10.8).