Wayne, Centerville claim team track titles at GWOC Championships

Leading the way for the Wayne boys was sophomore Keng Martin, who clocked the fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles (13.84) and the 300-meter hurdles (36.36). He set meet records in both races, besting Wayne grad Jason Hodges’ 200 mark of 14.0 set in 2002, and topping Mike Mickens’ mark of 37.57 running for the Warriors in 2005.

Meanwhile, fellow Warrior sophomore Jamier Averette-Brown won the 100, breaking Piqua legend Brandon Saine’s meet record (10.8) in the process with a 10.62, and he was not the only runner to surpass Saine.

Beavercreek senior Kaden Ellerbe, who has signed to run for the Miami Hurricanes next year, ran a 46.75 in the 400, topping Saine’s 47.12 in 2006.

Averette-Brown, an Ohio State football verbal commit, finished second in the 200, coming in just a hair behind junior teammate Key’Shawn Garrett, who posted a 20.74 to Brown’s 20.79.

Semarion Sroufe, a junior from Wayne, finished second in the 100.

The Wayne boys won the 400 and 1,600 relays while finishing second to Beavercreek in the 3,200 relay. The Warriors got a win from senior Antonio Enayzi in the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), while Garrett and Wayne senior Braylon Byrd were 1-2 in the long jump.

Wayne also had the top two in the boys’ discuss with senior Skyler Hughes throwing 151-7 and Larson Brodie coming in next at 144-10.

Jenna Hall, a junior from Northmont, won the girls high jump (5-4) while Wayne freshman Nariya Goddard won the girls long jump (17-2). Fairmont senior Jaycee Wallace won the girls’ discuss with a 125-4, beating Beavercreek senior Mackenzie McClurkin by three inches.

Beavercreek took the top two spots in the girls’ shot put with Abigail Johnson reaching 39-8.5 and McClurkin second at 38-5.5.

Wayne’s Trinity Bibbs also set a meet record with a 12.01 in the girls’ 100, beating Warriors alum Gianna Cameron’s 12.09 set three years ago.

The Centerville girls won the 3,200 and 400 relay, while Northmont claimed the girls’ 1,600 relay.

Centerville senior Mia Fry won the 1600-meter run in 5:15 while teammate Claire Drylie was third (5:21). They were also first and second, respectively, in the 3200 while Drylie finished second to teammate Anna Robillard in the 800.

Lauren Jessup-Aiken, another Elk senior, won the 400 (58.48), and Centerville claimed the top two spots in the girls’ 200 with senior Samaria Williams clocking a 24.15 and Jessup-Aiken coming in at 24.73.

Williams’ mark broke the meet record Bibbs set last year (24.57).

Centerville also had the top two in the girls’ pole vault with senior Ann Lehmann reaching 11-6 and senior Paige Rose going over 11. Fellow Elk Ethan Ireland won the boys’ event by clearing 16-0 to break Yariel Soto of Centerville’s record (15-9) set in 2019.

Springboro senior Samuel Darmanie won the boys’ 3200 in 9:24.92, edging Beavercreek junior Aiden Allen (9:24.93).