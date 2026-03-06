Prep Roundup 3/5: Elwer passes LeBron in OHSAA scoring list

Cameron Elwer’s 28-point performance in Delphos St. John’s 65-23 tournament win against Waynesfield-Goshen Thursday moved the senior past LeBron James in the OHSAA boys basketball career scoring list.
James finished his high school career at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary with 2,646 points. Elwer passed that mark with a layup in the fourth quarter, moving to No. 8 in the all-time OHSAA scoring list.
Delphos St. John’s improved to 24-0 and moves on to face Arcadia in a Division VII district final at Elida on Saturday.
In the other D-VII game of the night Minster defeated Upper Scioto Valley 61-41.
Beck Stephey led the way with 17 points and Cole Albers added 15 points with 16 rebounds.
Minster will face Kalida in a Saturday district final at Van Wert.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 62, Butler 27: C: Houston 13.
Fairmont 61, Springfield 48: F: McGraw 21.
Division VII
Delphos St. John’s 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 23: DSJ: C. Elwer 28, E. Elwer 10.
Minster 61, Upper Scioto Valley 41: M: Stephey 17, Albers 15.
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 35, Milford 33: F: Akbar 14, Jones 13.
Moeller 70, Colerain 33
St. Xavier 70, West Clermont 32
Wayne 60, Springboro 46
Division III
Badin 60, Turpin 28: B: Stroud 16, Knapp 13, Lowe 12.
Bellbrook 67, Chaminade Julienne 54: B: Gregory 20, Howard 20. CJ: Majack 25, Clemens Jr. 18.
Hughes 62, Northwest 58
Tecumseh 55, Stebbins 47: T: Stafford 28. S: Beard 13.
Division V
Fairbanks 61, Fredericktown 60
Division VI
West Jefferson 46, Tree of Life 42
Division VII
Cin. College Prep 41, Fayetteville 38
Jackson Center 47, Russia 40
Lehman Catholic 73, Legacy Christian 56
MVCA 82, Spencer 21
Girls Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Lakota West 68, Springboro 56: LW: Fox 26, Saunders 12. S: Jones 24, Martin 17, Parrett 10.
Princeton 55, Milford 44
Division IV
Genoa Area 49, London 42
Division V
Anna 50, Versailles 49, OT: V: Litten 22, Schmitmeyer 11. A: Bales 14, Osborn 13.
Proctorville Fairland 76, Waynesville 38: W: Stephenson 18, Berrey 12.
Division VI
Fayetteville Perry 45, West Liberty-Salem 33
St. Henry 39, Minster 23
Division VII
Cedarville 49, Mississinawa Valley 43
Russia 45, Ridgedale 28
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author