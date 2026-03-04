WATCH: Urbana’s Drew Dixon drills late three to propel Urbana past Oakwood

Drew Dixon nailed a three-point basket at the buzzer to lead Urbana to a 53-50 win against Oakwood in the Division IV boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The win marked ten straight for Urbana, which rose to 21-3 overall.
The Hillclimbers move on to a district final matchup versus Wyoming at Xavier University on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Division I
Hamilton 67, Elder 49: Hamilton started off a good night for the GMC, which saw five teams advance in the tournament Tuesday. Lakota East, Lakota West, Oak Hills, Princeton and Sycamore also picked up wins. Hamilton will face Princeton next in a district final at Xavier University on Saturday.
Lakota West 74, Middletown 31: Bryce Curry tallied 16 points and Griffin Long added 14 to lead the GMC champions to a ninth straight victory and a tournament opening win. Lakota West improved to 22-1 and will face the winner of Springfield and Fairmont on Saturday at UD Arena.
Lakota East 32, Mason 29: Brady Bowman scored 15 points and Lakota East gutted out a win to advance to a district final against Oak Hills at Xavier University.
Division IV
Alter 68, Brookville 39: Peyton Bakos paced Alter with 19 points, William Peagler Jr. tacked on 14 and Thomas Nicholas and Grant Guess had 12 apiece. Alter will face CHCA in a district final on Sunday at Xavier University.
Division V
Preble Shawnee 45, Indian Lake 43: Preble Shawnee held off an Indian Lake rally to advance to a district final at Middletown on Saturday.
West Liberty-Salem 77, Greeneview 49: WLS improved its win streak to 14 games, moving to 21-3 overall and advancing to a Saturday district final at Middletown.
Division VI
Troy Christian 60, National Trail 40: Riston Taylor turned in 20 points to lead Troy Christian, which will face Deer Park in a Friday district final at Fairborn.
Fort Recovery 45, Northeastern 38: Fort Recovery closed the game on a 15-9 run and will face Emmanuel Christian in a district final on Friday at Fairborn.
Marion Local 43, New Bremen 41: Marion Local survived to pick up a 12th straight victory and moves on to a Friday district final at Wapakoneta.
Division VII
Botkins 82, Catholic Central 55: The SCAL champions had five players in double-digit scoring led by Eli Pitts with 15 and Will Monnin with 14. Botkins will play in a district final Saturday at Piqua.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Hamilton 67, Elder 49
Lakota East 32, Mason 29: LE: Bowman 15.
Lakota West 74, Middletown 31: LW: Curry 16, Long 14, Tyson 11. M: Curtis 10.
Oak Hills 48, Lebanon 37: L: Coffey 18.
Princeton 79, Little Miami 24
Sycamore 51, Walnut Hills 44
Division IV
Alter 68, Brookville 39: A: Bakos 19, Peagler Jr. 14, Guess 12, Nicholas 12. B: Smart 14.
CHCA 51, Roger Bacon 48
Jonathan Alder 75, Marion-Franklin 57
Northridge 70, Dunbar 58: N: D. Smith 27, K. Smith 18, Crane 10, Rowe 10. D: Whitfield 20.
Taft 89, Shroder 50
Urbana 53, Oakwood 50
Wyoming 69, Reading 34
Division V
Bluffton 51, Coldwater 40: C: Gruss 13, Bruns 11.
North College Hills 72, Seven Hills 41
Preble Shawnee 45, Indian Lake 43
Summit Country Day 60, Mariemont 48
West Liberty-Salem 77, Greeneview 49
Williamsburg 51, Madeira 44
Division VI
Deer Park 60, Cin. Country Day 57
Fort Recovery 45, Northeastern 38
Marion Local 43, New Bremen 41
Oyler 53, Georgetown 38
Spencerville 51, St. Henry 44: SH: Huelsman 10.
Troy Christian 60, National Trail 40: TC: Taylor 20.
Division VII
Botkins 82, Catholic Central 55: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 14, Zimpfer 13, Huelskamp 12, Welsh 12.
Cedarville 45, Fort Loramie 44
Monday’s Results
Division II
Aiken 64, Kings 47
Anderson 64, Harrison 60, OT
Loveland 67, Edgewood 56
Northmont 84, Fairborn 41
Troy 61, Miamisburg 49
Winton Woods 82, Withrow 26
Division III
Goshen 42, Ross 39: R: Buehner 12, Fuersich 11, Fulmer 10.
LaSalle 59, Batavia 40
Tippecanoe 74, Xenia 60
Trotwood 81, Carroll 44
Division V
Arcanum 59, Anna 49: Ar: Ball 17, Hamilton 15, Cartwright 10. An: Wenning 18, Platfoot 14.
Versailles 70, Middletown Madison 30: V: Stonebraker 12, Monnin 12, D. Ahrens 10, C. Ahrens 10. MM: Smith 11.
Waynesville 70, Graham 28
Division VI
Emmanuel Christian 73, Twin Valley South 50: TVS: White 19.
Tri-Village 79, Miami Valley 34
Girls Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Fairmont 64, Newark 39: F: Thornton 23, Cornett 14, Bailey 10.
Division II
Mt. Notre Dame 67, Loveland 31
Seton 51, Winton Woods 50
Division III
Carroll 49, Bellbrook 43
Chaminade Julienne 59, Tippecanoe 54: CJ: Cook 21. T: Mader 27, Turner 12.
Division IV
Alter 30, Brookville 24
Purcell Marian 80, McNicholas 48
REPORTING RESULTS
