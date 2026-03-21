Prep Roundup 3/20: Marion Local, DSJ advance to Saturday state finals

The Marion Local and Delphos St. John’s boys basketball squads each picked up Friday night wins at the Nutter Center to advance to state finals on Saturday at UD Arena.
Marion Local beat Lincolnview 46-30 in a Division VI state semifinal and Delphos St. John’s won 61-32 against Malvern in a D-VII state semifinal.
Brayden Mescher recorded 23 points to lead Marion Local. The Flyers will meet Berlin Hiland on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at UD Arena.
Cameron Elwer tallied 18 points for Delphos St. John’s, which never trailed and moves on to play Kalida on Saturday, 4:15 p.m., at UD Arena.
Boys Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Finals
Division III
Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: Darius Dennis finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds to propel Trotwood to its second state championship in school history.
Division IV
Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48: Kellen Wiley and Carlyle Billingsley chipped in 20 points apiece to help Wyoming win a state championship. Wiley was named the MVP and also became Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer in the win.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Finals
Division III
Trotwood 48, Steubenville 47: T: Dennis 17, Reaves 10, Taylor 9, Shumate 6, Dawson 2, Trigg 2, Arnold 2.
Division IV
Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48
Friday’s Semifinals
Division V
Col. Academy 59, West Muskingum 44
Lutheran East 38, Summit Country Day 27
Division VI
Marion Local 46, Lincolnview 30: ML: Mescher 23.
Berlin Hiland 65, Kirtland 43
Division VII
Delphos St. John’s 61, Malvern 32: DSJ: C. Elwer 18.
Kalida 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division III
Trotwood 55, Tol. Central Catholic 53, OT: T: Reaves 16, Dennis 12, Arnold 11.
Steubenville 60, Akron Hoban 58
Division IV
Cle. Glenville 48, Sandusky Perkins 36
Wyoming 68, Maysville 51
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Belmont 3, Thurgood 0
Fenwick 3, Roger Bacon 0
Lebanon 3, Anderson 0
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Pickerington North 9, Beavercreek 8
Thursday’s Results
Lakota East 6, Mariemont 5
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author