Prep Roundup 3/11: DSJ, Botkins to meet in D-VII regional final

The undefeated Jays will face Botkins in the regional final on Saturday at Butler.

Botkins defeated Lehman Catholic 66-55 on Wednesday, with Owen Zimpfer scoring 14 points and Will Monnin 13 to lead the Trojans.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Oak Hills 49, St. Xavier 38

Princeton 62, Wayne 41

Division II

Lima Senior 71, Aiken 68

Winton Woods 66, Northmont 51

Division IV

Jonathan Alder 63, Van Wert 45

Division VII

Botkins 66, Lehman Catholic 55: B: Zimpfer 14, Monnin 13, Pitts 12.

Delphos St. John’s 71, Cin. College Prep 57: DSJ: C. Elwer 32, A. Elwer 15, E. Elwer 14.

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division III

Badin 69, Hughes 59: B: Stroud 21, Bowling 21, Knapp 13.

Trotwood 46, Tippecanoe 44

Division V

Summit Country Day 78, North College Hill 68

Waynesville 74, Versailles 67, 2OT: W: Rutledge 17, Sesslar 17, Rocha 15, Stupp 11. V: D. Ahrens 27.

Division VI

Marion Local 69, Fort Recovery 45

Tri-Village 62, Troy Christian 31: TV: Sagester 17, Finkbine 14, Black 13.

