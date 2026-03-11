Prep Roundup 3/10: Unbeaten Tri-Village advances to D-VI regional final

Tri-Village senior Trey Sagester scans the floor while running the point. Tri-Village defeated Preble Shawnee 55-20 in a WOAC boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in New Madison. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

By Travis Erickson
51 minutes ago
Trey Sagester scored 17 points to lead Tri-Village boys basketball in a 62-31 Division VI regional semifinal win against Troy Christian at Butler on Tuesday.

Noah Finkbine added 14 and Dom Black 13 for the Patriots, who improved to 26-0 overall.

Tri-Village will return to Butler on Saturday for a regional final matchup with Marion Local.

Marion Local improved to 24-1 overall with a 69-45 win against Fort Recovery on Tuesday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division III

Badin 69, Hughes 59

Trotwood 46, Tippecanoe 44

Division V

Summit Country Day 78, North College Hill 68

Waynesville 74, Versailles 67, 2OT: V: D. Ahrens 27.

Division VI

Marion Local 69, Fort Recovery 45

Tri-Village 62, Troy Christian 31: TV: Sagester 17, Finkbine 14, Black 13.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxincn.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

