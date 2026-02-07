Prep Roundup 2/6: Centerville wins 8th consecutive GWOC title

The win moved Centerville to 14-5 overall and 12-1 in conference play. The Elks will play next at Springboro on Friday, Feb. 13 before wrapping up the regular season hosting St. Xavier on Feb. 20.

GWOC

Wayne 62, Springboro 56: Kaden Post finished with 20 points to help Wayne earn the road victory, moving to 14-4 overall and 10-3 in the GWOC.

GMC

Lakota West 58, Princeton 53: In a high profile matchup at the Cintas Center, Lakota West held off a Princeton rally to improve to 18-1 overall and 13-0 in conference play.

Fairfield 67, Middletown 60: Cam Arrington hit six three-point baskets on the way to 25 points to lead Fairfield, which erased a 19-point deficit in the rally win. Cale Curtis paced Middletown with 19.

Lakota East 47, Mason 23: Luke Shaw scored 13 points, Brody Hayes 11 and East used runs of 14-7 and 15-7 to take control.

MVL

West Carrollton 67, Xenia 58, OT: With two conference games remaining, West Carrollton took sole control of first place in the MVL Valley division. West Carrollton and Stebbins have battled in the standings for much of the season.

Tippecanoe 72, Sidney 40: Tippecanoe, leaders of the MVL Miami division, improved to 15-0 in league play and 15-2 overall with the victory.

Butler 61, Stebbins 59: The win marked Butler’s sixth in the last seven games, bumping the Aviators to 14-2 in league play and 14-4 overall.

GCLC

Alter 66, McNicholas 53: Grant Guess chipped in 19 points to lead four players in double-digit scoring for Alter. William Peagler Jr. added 16 and the Knights moved to 8-1 in conference play, tied with Badin atop the GCLC standings.

Badin 53, Chaminade Julienne 37: Bryson Bowling scored 16 points off the bench to help Badin pick up a senior night win, marking 11 straight for the Rams.

Fenwick 82, Carroll 54: Will Duba finished with 26 points and Hudson Kreke 16 to help Fenwick pick up the senior night victory.

SWBL

Waynesville 65, Carlisle 51: Waynesville, leaders in the SWBL Buckeye division, picked up its 13th consecutive victory, moving to 15-2 overall.

Monroe 49, Ross 42: With the victory Monroe improved to 16-3 overall and kept pace with Edgewood at the top of the SWBL Southwestern division.

Edgewood 68, Franklin 35: With the bounce-back win Edgewood improved to 7-2 in league play.

Oakwood 63, Middletown Madison 34: The win marked 11 straight for Oakwood, which moved to 14-4 overall.

CBC

Indian Lake 61, Ben Logan 54: Brodey Reisinger tallied 19 points and Avery Pequignot 16 to pace Indian Lake.

TRC

Northridge 60, Troy Christian 57: Northridge held off a Troy Christian rally effort to capture its second straight TRC title outright. The Polar Bears improved to 18-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play.

Milton-Union 63, Bethel 41: Levi Brumbaugh paced Milton-Union with a 21-point performance.

CITY LEAGUE

Belmont 57, Thurgood Marshall 42: The win sets up a huge matchup on Tuesday of Dunbar at Belmont, each tied atop the City League standings at 7-1.

Dunbar 67, Stivers 46: With a fourth consecutive win Dunbar improved to 13-3 overall.

WOAC

Tri-Village 82, Twin Valley South 49: Unbeaten Tri-Village improved to 18-0 overall and 10-0 in league play, tied atop the WOAC with Preble Shawnee.

Preble Shawnee 61, Mississinawa Valley 46: The victoy, Preble Shawnee’s sixth straight, moved the Arrows to 10-0 in conference play.

OHC

Cedarville 67, Southeastern 59: Cedarville captured its third straight OHC South championship, improving to 16-2 overall and 13-1 in conference play.

MBC

Emmanuel Christian 56, Legacy Christian 44: The win marked 17 straight for Emmanuel Christian, clinching the MBC title in the process.

SCAL

Botkins 49, Russia 36: Eli Pitts put up 14 points and Botkins improved to 11-0 in league play and 14-3 overall.

Anna 60, Fairlawn 24: Rhylan Platfoot scored 16 points and A.J. Barhorst added 14 points with 13 rebounds for Anna.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 74, New Bremen 51: Andrew and Cameron Elwer combined for 58 points and DSJ improved to 18-0 overall. Cameron passed Middletown’s Jerry Lucas at No. 15 in the all-time OHSAA scoring list.

Marion Local 43, Coldwater 28: The win moved Marion Local to 15-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Versailles 56, Fort Recovery 52: Drake Ahrens scored 15 points and Blake Monnin and Maddox Stonebraker added 14 apiece for Versailles.

Minster 55, New Knoxville 34: Cole Albers posted 25 points with 10 rebounds to lead Minster.

Girls Basketball

WOAC

Mississinawa Valley 65, Preble Shawnee 33: With the win Mississinawa Valley clinched the WOAC title outright, finishing 10-0 in conference play.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 66, McNicholas 53

Anna 60, Fairlawn 24: A: Platfoot 16, Barhorst 14.

Arcanum 59, Tri-County North 35

Badin 53, Chaminade Julienne 37: B: Bowling 16.

Bellbrook 70, Talawanda 32

Belmont 57, Thurgood Marshall 42

Botkins 49, Russia 36: B: Pitts 14, Welsh 10.

Butler 61, Stebbins 59

Cedarville 67, Southeastern 59

Centerville 58, Beavercreek 50

Cin. Country Day 75, New Miami 37: NM: Strong 20.

Dayton Christian 52, Brookville 47: B: Lamb 18, King 16.

Delphos St. John’s 74, New Bremen 51: A. Elwer 31, C. Elwer 27. NB: Dicke 16.

Dixie 60, Bradford 54

Dunbar 67, Stivers 46

Edgewood 68, Franklin 35

Emmanuel Christian 56, Legacy Christian 44: EC: Shirk 13, Witherow 13, Myers 12, Hudson 11.

Fairbanks 63, West Jefferson 57

Fairfield 67, Middletown 60: F: Arington 25, Freeman 15, Akbar 10. M: Curtis 19, Daniels 16, Finch 11.

Fenwick 82, Carroll 54: F: Duba 26, Kreke 16, Enderle 11, Heberling 10.

Franklin Monroe 51, Ansonia 46

Greeneview 73, Catholic Central 69

Greenon 58, Madison Plains 47

Greenville 76, Piqua 50

Indian Lake 61, Ben Logan 54: IL: Reisinger 19, Pequignot 16.

Jackson Center 37, Fort Loramie 34

Jonathan Alder 50, Bellefontaine 41

Lakota East 47, Mason 23: LE: Shaw 13, Hayes 11, Bowman 10.

Lakota West 58, Princeton 53: LW: Tyson 19, Combs 15, Richardson 12.

Lebanon 58, Little Miami 43

Lehman Catholic 61, Covington 48

Lima Senior 88, Trotwood 54

Lima Shawnee 61, St. Marys 34

London 63, Kenton Ridge 62

Marion Local 43, Coldwater 28: C: Knapke 11.

Milton-Union 63, Bethel 41: MU: Brumbaugh 21, McKee 13.

Minster 55, New Knoxville 34: M: Albers 25, Stephey 10. NK: Jones 12.

Monroe 49, Ross 42: R: Fuersich 23.

MVCA 64, Cin. Christian 48

Newton 55, National Trail 46

Northmont 51, Miamisburg 40

Northridge 60, Troy Christian 57: TC: Taylor 28.

Oakwood 63, Middletown Madison 34

Preble Shawnee 61, Mississinawa Valley 46

Springfield Shawnee 40, North Union 37

St. Henry 54, Parkway 41

Sycamore 63, Colerain 62, OT

Tippecanoe 72, Sidney 40

Tri-Village 82, Twin Valley South 49: TVS: Ray 16.

Troy 71, Fairborn 36

Versailles 56, Fort Recovery 52: V: Ahrens 15, Monnin 14, Stonebraker 14. FR: Barga 19, Jutte 11.

Wayne 62, Springboro 56: W: Post 20.

Waynesville 65, Carlisle 51

West Carrollton 67, Xenia 58, OT

West Liberty-Salem 61, Mechanicsburg 57

Thursday’s Results

Miami Valley 55, Calvary Christian 42

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 55, Stebbins 33

Mississinawa Valley 65, Preble Shawnee 33

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 66, Franklin Monroe 24

Arcanum 61, Tri-County North 45

Botkins 40, Houston 28: B: Huelskamp 14, Gerstner 12.

Brookville 65, Eaton 24

Covington 61, Riverside 38

Delphos St. John’s 41, New Bremen 39, OT

Dixie 64, Calvary Christian 16

Emmanuel Christian 44, Miami Valley 38: EC: Lawrence 13, Hudson 11.

Fairlawn 63, Jackson Center 34

Lebanon 53, Kings 48

Legacy Christian 45, Middletown Christian 16

Marion Local 50, Coldwater 40: C: B. Knapke 13.

McAuley 48, McNicholas 43

Miami East 42, Bethel 31

Milton-Union 57, Northridge 38: MU: Case 21, Firks 18.

Minster 48, New Knoxville 23: M: Albers 14, Schmiesing 14.

Newton 53, National Trail 15

Oakwood 38, Valley View 37

Parkway 37, St. Henry 28: P: Bruns 17, Hughes 11. SH: Baumer 17.

Piqua 42, Sidney 38: P: Carroll 17, Clark 14. S: Shroyer 11, Foy 11, Kennedy 11.

Russia 36, Fort Loramie 21: R: Cordonnier 11.

Ross 56, Taylor 33

St. Marys 44, Lima Shawnee 35

Tri-Village 65, Twin Valley South 29

Versailles 62, Fort Recovery 25: V: Litten 24.

Waynesville 53, Middletown Madison 17: W: Stephenson 14, Berrey 11.

West Liberty-Salem 51, Anna 44

Wilmington 36, New Richmond 30

Boys Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Sidney 45, Piqua 20

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 2942, Anderson 2278: L: Alvear 489 series, Turner 471 series.

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2438, Springfield 2070

Cin. Christian 1843, Purcell Marian 1814

Sidney 2279, Tippecanoe 2028

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 2308, Anderson 2041: L: Kober 451 series.

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2138, Springfield 1387

Mechanicsburg 2435, Greenon 2005: M: Waller 433 series, Popovich 365 series.

Purcell Marian 1712, Cin. Christian 1546

Sidney 1518, Tippecanoe 1421

