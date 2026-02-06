Prep Roundup 2/5: Russia girls win first SCAL title in 32 years

Girls Basketball

MVL

Piqua 42, Sidney 38: Kenzie Carroll turned in 17 points and Sam Clark added 14 to lead Piqua. Jada Shroyer, Olivia Foy and Norah Kennedy each had 11 points for Sidney.

SWBL

Waynesville 53, Middletown Madison 17: The win secured at least a split of the SWBL Buckeye title for Waynesville. Maggie Stephenson led the way with 14 points and Katie Berrey added 11.

TRC

Milton-Union 57, Northridge 38: Addi Case paced Milton with 21 points and Michaela Firks tacked on 18.

MBC

Legacy Christian 45, Middletown Christian 16: The win bumped Legacy Christian to 8-0 in conference play.

MAC

Versailles 62, Fort Recovery 25: Katey Litten chipped in 24 points to lead Versailles, recording her 1,000th career point in the process.

Parkway 37, St. Henry 28: Brittyn Bruns scored 17 points, Megan Hughes added 11 and Parkway handed St. Henry its first loss of the season.

Minster 48, New Knoxville 23: Reece Albers and Kali Schmiesing chipped in 14 points apiece for Minster.

Girls Bowling

Beavercreek 2138, Springfield 1387: The win clinched the fourth consecutive GWOC championship for ‘Creek

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Miami Valley 55, Calvary Christian 42

Wednesday’s Results

Franklin 62, Eaton 51: F: Roberts 33, Hogan 11.

Greenon 58, Northeastern 55: G: Best 23, Spangler 13.

Lockland 76, New Miami 53: NM: Strong 23, Johnson 15.

Troy Christian 77, Riverside 39: TC: Taylor 26.

Waynesville 67, Clinton-Massie 29

Wilmington 61, Blanchester 37

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 66, Franklin Monroe 24

Arcanum 61, Tri-County North 45

Botkins 40, Houston 28: B: Huelskamp 14, Gerstner 12.

Brookville 65, Eaton 24

Covington 61, Riverside 38

Delphos St. John’s 41, New Bremen 39, OT

Dixie 64, Calvary Christian 16

Emmanuel Christian 44, Miami Valley 38: EC: Lawrence 13, Hudson 11.

Fairlawn 63, Jackson Center 34

Lebanon 53, Kings 48

Legacy Christian 45, Middletown Christian 16

Marion Local 50, Coldwater 40: C: B. Knapke 13.

McAuley 48, McNicholas 43

Miami East 42, Bethel 31

Milton-Union 57, Northridge 38: MU: Case 21, Firks 18.

Minster 48, New Knoxville 23: M: Albers 14, Schmiesing 14.

Newton 53, National Trail 15

Oakwood 38, Valley View 37

Parkway 37, St. Henry 28: P: Bruns 17, Hughes 11. SH: Baumer 17.

Piqua 42, Sidney 38: P: Carroll 17, Clark 14. S: Shroyer 11, Foy 11, Kennedy 11.

Russia 36, Fort Loramie 21: R: Cordonnier 11.

Ross 56, Taylor 33

St. Marys 44, Lima Shawnee 35

Tri-Village 65, Twin Valley South 29

Versailles 62, Fort Recovery 25: V: Litten 24.

Waynesville 53, Middletown Madison 17: W: Stephenson 14, Berrey 11.

West Liberty-Salem 51, Anna 44

Wilmington 36, New Richmond 30

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 44, Indian Lake 30: BL: Harner 12, Gregg 10, Norviel 10.

Carroll 53, Tippecanoe 30

Catholic Central 38, Belmont 26

Cedarville 53, Southeastern 40

Centerville 60, Butler 46: C: Keeton 19, Davis 12.

Col. DeSales 52, Fairbanks 33

Dunbar 57, Stivers 39

Fairfield 67, Middletown 10

Fenwick 46, Monroe 42

Greenon 48, Lehman Catholic 31

Kenton Ridge 45, Tecumseh 28

Lakota East 47, Mason 44: LE: Sturgill 20, Bacher 14.

London 53, Urbana 43

Meadowdale 55, Withrow 38

Miamisburg 58, West Carrollton 46

Oak Hills 54, Hamilton 17

Princeton 54, Lakota West 47: LW: Odame 20, Fox 12.

Seton 61, Badin 46: B: Even 24.

Springboro 53, Wayne 49: S: Wilhite 18, Martin 13, Jones 10.

Sycamore 69, Colerain 32

Talawanda 59, Edgewood 31: T: Cary 24, Cobb 15.

Troy 59, Xenia 11

Boys Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Sidney 45, Piqua 20

Wednesday’s Results

Lakota West 47, Edgewood 24

Girls Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Indian Lake 46, Jonathan Alder 32

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2438, Springfield 2070

Cin. Christian 1843, Purcell Marian 1814

Sidney 2279, Tippecanoe 2028

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2768, Greenon 2431: M: Wittman 456 series, Daniels Jr. 217 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2138, Springfield 1387

Mechanicsburg 2435, Greenon 2005: M: Waller 433 series, Popovich 365 series.

Purcell Marian 1712, Cin. Christian 1546

Sidney 1518, Tippecanoe 1421

