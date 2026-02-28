Prep Roundup 2/27: St. Henry wins state bowling, ‘Creek sweeps districts

Fort Recovery finished fourth, making three of the top four squads from the MAC. Versailles and Springfield Shawnee also placed in the championship bracket.

Coldwater’s Andrew Myers was the individual runner-up of the tournament, rolling a 696 series. Ben Wendel paced St. Henry with a 607.

In other area individuals Levi Davidson led Clinton-Massie with a 645, Pierce Gallagher had a 642 for Northwestern, Zayne Green led Springfield Shawnee with a 605 and Caiden Green rolled a 581 for Versailles.

In D-I district action at Beaver-Vu the Beavercreek boys and girls teams each won district titles.

Beavercreek boys rolled a 4729, sweeping the top three individual scores with Joshua Terpenning bowling a 755 series, Isaiah Durflinger a 744 and Kyle King 740.

Xenia was runner-up and Centerville also advanced to state.

In girls ‘Creek bowled a 3922. Bellefontaine finished as runner-up and Northmont and Miamisburg also qualified for state.

Troy’s Baylie Massingill rolled the top series of 708. Addyson Arden paced Beavercreek with a 660.

The D-I state tournaments will be held at H.P. Lanes in Columbus on March 6-7.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Division II

Division III

Badin 78, Talawanda 28: Carson Lowe led Badin with 15 points. Cody Knapp added 14 and Chandler Taylor 10. The Rams improved to 21-2 and advance to face Turpin on Wednesday.

Division V

West Liberty-Salem 54, Carlisle 51: WLS held off a second-half rally effort from Carlisle to improve to 20-3, advancing to face Greeneview on Tuesday.

Coldwater 59, Archbold 43: Landon Knapke paced Coldwater with 18 points and Jack Bruns had 16. The Cavs will take on Bluffton on Tuesday.

Division VI

Troy Christian 56, Triad 18: Noah Fecher scored 14 points to lead Troy Christian, which started the game on a 15-0 run and moves on to play National Trail on Tuesday.

Girls Wrestling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Greeneview

Northmont finished second, Fairmont third and Ben Logan fifth at the tournament. Katilyn Tanner of Northmont picked up a win by pin in her first place match. Makenley Harker, Bella Hughes and Sophia Harris each had first place round wins for Ben Logan.

At Eaton

Lebanon won the tournament with a score of 237. Eaton finished third, Indian Lake fourth and Lakota East fifth. Lauren Stukenborg, Addy Norton, Chanelle Trammell, Natalie Carlisle and Taryn Naill all grabbed first place wins to lead Lebanon. Violet White paced Eaton with a win by pin in her first place match.

At Western Brown

Fairfield, led by first place round winners Delilah Wisor and Analosa Curtis, won the sectional. Wilmington placed second, with Bristyl Ruddle and Trinidy Campbell scoring first-place round victories. Fairborn finished third and Ross fifth.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Troy 55, Sidney 39: T: Murphy 16, Luis 12, Atkins 10. S: Lee 22.

Division III

Badin 78, Talawanda 28: B: Lowe 15, Knapp 14, Taylor 10.

Bellbrook 64, Belmont 59

Chaminade Julienne 71, Butler 58

Division V

Coldwater 59, Archbold 43: C: Knapke 18, Bruns 16, Gruss 10.

West Liberty-Salem 54, Carlisle 51

Williamsburg 54, Purcell Marian 51

Division VI

National Trail 68, Yellow Springs 36

New Bremen 43, Parkway 38

St. Henry 76, Lima Perry 48

Troy Christian 56, Triad 18: TC: Fecher 14.

Division VII

Cedarville 89, Calvary Christian 38

Fort Loramie 45, Mississinawa Valley 40

Thursday’s Results

Division III

Hughes 60, McNicholas 49

Northwest 51, Monroe 50

Stebbins 65, Bellefontaine 61

Tecumseh 52, West Carrollton 48, OT

Division IV

Alter 74, Thurgood Marshall 40: A: Peagler Jr. 19, Nicholas 15, Cripps 13, Bakos 11. TM: Nelson 14, Rivera 11.

Brookville 64, Springfield Shawnee 37: B: Bost 16.

CHCA 60, Fenwick 45

Dunbar 65, Eaton 48

Northridge 80, Northwestern 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, St. Marys 49

Wyoming 77, Clinton-Massie 8

Division V

Anna 54, Miami East 35: A: Ziegenbusch 11, Barhorst 11, Wenning 10.

Indian Lake 66, Milton-Union 50

Preble Shawnee 55, Dayton Christian 49

Versailles 65, Greenon 39: G: Best 11, Goodbar 11. V: D. Ahrens 13, Schwartz 12, Monnin 11.

Waynesville 89, Stivers 42: W: Sesslar 21, Laurino 12, Rutledge 11, Rocha 11, Barrett 11.

Division VI

Deer Park 63, Cin. Christian 44

Fort Recovery 56, Covington 27: FR: Overman 14.

Northeastern 74, Dixie 65

Division VII

Botkins 79, Jefferson 14

Catholic Central 62, Bradford 58

Delphos St. John’s 87, Hardin Northern 32: DSJ: McClain 16, A. Elwer 13, C. Elwer 11, Klaus 11, Martz 11.

Fayetteville 49, Middletown Christian 25

Minster 65, Lima Temple Christian 41: M: Albers 31, Ketner 11.

Upper Scioto Valley 45, New Knoxville 39: NK: Jones 17, Hoge 14.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Marion Local 59, Van Buren 39

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division IV

London 50, Bishop Ready 11

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

At H.P. Lanes

Final Team Results: 1. St. Henry; 2. Coldwater; 3. Mentor Lake Catholic; 4. Fort Recovery; 5. Springfield Shawnee; 6. Napoleon; 7. Akron Coventry; 8. Versailles.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Cowper (Brooklyn) 729; 2. Myers (Coldwater) 696; 3. Jensen (Coventry) 689; 4. Ehlers (Napoleon) 666; 5. Humenik (Warren Champion) 662; 9. Schulze (Coldwater) 653; 11. Davidson (Clinton-Massie) 645; 12. Gallagher (Northwestern) 642; 15. Wendel (St. Henry) 607; 16. Green (Springfield Shawnee) 605; 18. Miller (Coldwater) 602; 20. Green (Springfield Shawnee) 595; 22. Brown (Coldwater) 590; 22. Coblentz (Clinton-Massie) 590; 27. Green (Versailles) 581; 28. Walters (Springfield Shawnee) 580; 30. Siefring (Fort Recovery) 578; 33. Hecht (Versailles) 568; 34. Vince (Springfield Shawnee) 567; 40. Albers (Versailles) 552; 41. Siefring (St. Henry) 549; 47. Schwartz (Versailles) 537; 48. Lefevre (Fort Recovery) 536; 49. Beaver (Northwestern) 532; 61. Roessner (Fort Recovery) 517.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Beavercreek 4729; Xenia 4489; St. Xavier 4431; Centerville 4414; Elder 4388.

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Beavercreek 3922; Bellefontaine 3788; Oak Hills 3610; Northmont 3534; Miamisburg 3511.

Girls Wrestling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

At Greeneview

Team Results (Top 5): Harrison 179; Northmont 155.5; Fairmont 130; Princeton 108; Ben Logan 98.5.

At Eaton

Team Results (Top 5): Lebanon 237; Oak Hills 202.5; Eaton 172; Indian Lake 121.5; Lakota East 117.5.

At Western Brown

Team Results (Top 5): Fairfield 183; Wilmington 173.5; Fairborn 115; New Richmond 113; Ross 106.

Swimming

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division II

Friday’s Results

Boys Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. University School 216; 2. Ontario 204; 3. Mariemont 142; 4. Beachwood 128; 5. Mentor Lake Catholic 124; 13. Ross 56; 19. Alter 44; 24. Oakwood 28; 27. Badin 21; 32. Clinton-Massie 17; 37. St. Marys 14; 42. Covington 9; 45. Legacy Christian 7; 48. Jonathan Alder 6; 58. St. Henry 3; 60. London 2.

Girls Team Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Hathaway Brown 375; 2. Gates Mills Hawken 165; 3. Bexley 141; 4. Gates Mills Gilmour, CHCA 124; 9. Oakwood 85; 13. Carroll 58; 16. Springfield Shawnee 43; 20. Jonathan Alder 28; 21. McNicholas 27; 30. Minster 17; 32. Coldwater 16; 34. Botkins 15; 35. Miami Valley 14; 43. Bellefontaine 8; 52. Badin 5; 54. Waynesville 3; 54. St. Marys 3; 56. Tippecanoe 2.

REPORTING RESULTS

