Prep Roundup 2/25: Withers leads Xenia with 27 in D-III win

Xenia advances to face Tippecanoe on Monday at Centerville.

Tipp’ defeated Ponitz 55-46 to advance on Wednesday. The MVL Miami division champs went on a 13-6 run in the final quarter to seal the win.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

Stebbins 52, Northmont 42: The MVL Valley division champions move on to face Loveland in a district final on Saturday.

Division III

Badin 46, Talawanda 27: With the win Badin looks to avenge a pair of losses in the regular season to Chaminade Julienne in a district final on Saturday.

Division V

Versailles 59, Valley View 47: Katey Litten led four players in double-digit scoring for Versailles with 15 points and the Tigers head to a district final against Madeira on Saturday.

Division VI

Johnstown Northridge 45, Mechanicsburg 42: Clara Forrest scored 16 points in a losing effort for ‘Burg, which closes the season at 16-9.

Tri-Village 45, Houston 27: Adalynn Hines chipped in 15 points and Tai Mize added 10 for Tri-Village, which advances to face Fayetteville in a Saturday district final.

Division VII

Fort Loramie 52, Fairlawn 15: Liza Poeppelman scored 17 points and Olivia Brandewie 13 for Fort Loramie, which will take on Cedarville on Saturday in a district final.

Mississinawa Valley 48, Botkins 33: Brooklynn Seubert and Cora Hoggatt tallied 10 points apiece to pace Mississinawa. The Blackhawks will face Middletown Christian in a district final Saturday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Tippecanoe 55, Ponitz 46

Xenia 82, Franklin 64: X: Withers 27.

Division VII

MVCA 98, New Miami 30

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Carroll 82, Greenville 49

Ross 47, Wilmington 41: R: Fulmer 15, Fuersich 10.

Trotwood 59, Piqua 32

Division VI

Mechanicsburg 73, Cardington Lincoln 36

West Jefferson 60, Granville Christian 28

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 62, Winton Woods 45

Lebanon 64, Beavercreek 58

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

Little Miami 58, Edgewood 21

Miamisburg 37, Troy 27

Stebbins 52, Northmont 42

Division III

Badin 46, Talawanda 27

Chaminade Julienne 73, Franklin 39: CJ: Hanson 21.

Tippecanoe 49, Butler 32

Division IV

Bethel 32, Urbana 28

McNicholas 42, Fenwick 41

Oakwood 61, Northridge 42

Purcell Marian 58, Clinton-Massie 10

Division V

Anna 56, Miami East 45

Versailles 59, Valley View 47: Ve: Litten 15, Schmitmeyer 11, Heitkamp 10, Hager 10. VV: Stevens 17, Phillips 12.

Division VI

Johnstown Northridge 45, Mechanicsburg 42: M: Forrest 16, Rodgers 10.

Minster 31, Parkway 25

St. Henry 39, Marion Local 32

Tri-Village 45, Houston 27: TV: Hines 15, Mize 10.

Division VII

Cedarville 46, Southeastern 34

Fort Loramie 52, Fairlawn 15: FL: Poeppleman 17, Brandewie 13.

Miami Valley 56, Lockland 27

Middletown Christian 63, New Miami 14

Mississinawa Valley 48, Botkins 33: MV: Seubert 10, Hoggatt 10.

Russia 68, Emmanuel Christian 12

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Lakota West 49, Lebanon 23

Springboro 57, Centerville 32

Sycamore 73, Western Hills 26

West Clermont 64, Hamilton 20

Division III

Bellbrook 49, Sidney 6

Carroll 63, Ponitz 37

Goshen 61, Ross 27

Monroe 49, Woodward 24

Division IV

Alter 63, Ben Logan 28

Brookville 73, Graham 52

Division V

Waynesville 71, Milton-Union 55: MU: Firks 17, Copp 10, Case 10.

Division VI

Ansonia 48, Legacy Christian 35: A: Barga 16, Creager 12.

West Liberty-Salem 45, Arcanum 44

