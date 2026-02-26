Prep Roundup 2/25: Withers leads Xenia with 27 in D-III win

Devin Withers turned in 27 points to lead Xenia in an 82-64 win against Franklin in the Division III boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
The Bucs tallied 15 three-point baskets in the game, with Withers chipping in six.
Xenia advances to face Tippecanoe on Monday at Centerville.
Tipp’ defeated Ponitz 55-46 to advance on Wednesday. The MVL Miami division champs went on a 13-6 run in the final quarter to seal the win.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
Stebbins 52, Northmont 42: The MVL Valley division champions move on to face Loveland in a district final on Saturday.
Division III
Badin 46, Talawanda 27: With the win Badin looks to avenge a pair of losses in the regular season to Chaminade Julienne in a district final on Saturday.
Division V
Versailles 59, Valley View 47: Katey Litten led four players in double-digit scoring for Versailles with 15 points and the Tigers head to a district final against Madeira on Saturday.
Division VI
Johnstown Northridge 45, Mechanicsburg 42: Clara Forrest scored 16 points in a losing effort for ‘Burg, which closes the season at 16-9.
Tri-Village 45, Houston 27: Adalynn Hines chipped in 15 points and Tai Mize added 10 for Tri-Village, which advances to face Fayetteville in a Saturday district final.
Division VII
Fort Loramie 52, Fairlawn 15: Liza Poeppelman scored 17 points and Olivia Brandewie 13 for Fort Loramie, which will take on Cedarville on Saturday in a district final.
Mississinawa Valley 48, Botkins 33: Brooklynn Seubert and Cora Hoggatt tallied 10 points apiece to pace Mississinawa. The Blackhawks will face Middletown Christian in a district final Saturday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division III
Tippecanoe 55, Ponitz 46
Xenia 82, Franklin 64: X: Withers 27.
Division VII
MVCA 98, New Miami 30
Tuesday’s Results
Division III
Carroll 82, Greenville 49
Ross 47, Wilmington 41: R: Fulmer 15, Fuersich 10.
Trotwood 59, Piqua 32
Division VI
Mechanicsburg 73, Cardington Lincoln 36
West Jefferson 60, Granville Christian 28
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville 62, Winton Woods 45
Lebanon 64, Beavercreek 58
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
Little Miami 58, Edgewood 21
Miamisburg 37, Troy 27
Stebbins 52, Northmont 42
Division III
Badin 46, Talawanda 27
Chaminade Julienne 73, Franklin 39: CJ: Hanson 21.
Tippecanoe 49, Butler 32
Division IV
Bethel 32, Urbana 28
McNicholas 42, Fenwick 41
Oakwood 61, Northridge 42
Purcell Marian 58, Clinton-Massie 10
Division V
Anna 56, Miami East 45
Versailles 59, Valley View 47: Ve: Litten 15, Schmitmeyer 11, Heitkamp 10, Hager 10. VV: Stevens 17, Phillips 12.
Division VI
Johnstown Northridge 45, Mechanicsburg 42: M: Forrest 16, Rodgers 10.
Minster 31, Parkway 25
St. Henry 39, Marion Local 32
Tri-Village 45, Houston 27: TV: Hines 15, Mize 10.
Division VII
Cedarville 46, Southeastern 34
Fort Loramie 52, Fairlawn 15: FL: Poeppleman 17, Brandewie 13.
Miami Valley 56, Lockland 27
Middletown Christian 63, New Miami 14
Mississinawa Valley 48, Botkins 33: MV: Seubert 10, Hoggatt 10.
Russia 68, Emmanuel Christian 12
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Lakota West 49, Lebanon 23
Springboro 57, Centerville 32
Sycamore 73, Western Hills 26
West Clermont 64, Hamilton 20
Division III
Bellbrook 49, Sidney 6
Carroll 63, Ponitz 37
Goshen 61, Ross 27
Monroe 49, Woodward 24
Division IV
Alter 63, Ben Logan 28
Brookville 73, Graham 52
Division V
Waynesville 71, Milton-Union 55: MU: Firks 17, Copp 10, Case 10.
Division VI
Ansonia 48, Legacy Christian 35: A: Barga 16, Creager 12.
West Liberty-Salem 45, Arcanum 44
