Prep Roundup 2/23: Undefeated Tri-Village boys open postseason with win

Tri-Village improved to 23-0 and move on in the Division VI tournament to face Miami Valley on Monday at Troy.

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Division IV

Thurgood Marshall 65, Bethel 56: Thurgood opened postseason play with a win for the second straight season. Up next for the Cougars is a Thursday slate vs. Alter.

Northwestern 68, Ben Logan 63: The Warriors pick up the win but face a tough task Thursday in Northridge, which enters the tournament on a 19-game win streak.

Kenton Ridge 72, Meadowdale 52: The Cougars move on to face Oakwood on Saturday.

Division VI

Twin Valley South 62, Riverside 60: Trent Ray and Lucas Barlow combined for 45 points to pace Twin Valley South. Ray had 25 points and Barlow 20. The Panthers move on to play Emmanuel Christian on Monday.

Cin. Christian 64, SBEP 54: Tyler Booth turned in 21 points to help Cin. Christian, which entered the tournament with a 3-19 record, pick up an opening round victory. Up next for the Cougars is Deer Park on Thursday.

Division VII

Fort Loramie 56, Fairlawn 32: Tanner Eilerman scored 18 points and Landen Drees added 10 for Fort Loramie, which advances to face Mississinawa Valley on Friday.

Russia 68, Ansonia 44: Cooper Unverferth tallied 15 points and Grant Bergman and Michael Voisard chipped in 14 apiece to lead Russia. The Raiders will take on Franklin Monroe next on Saturday.

