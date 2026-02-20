Prep Results 2/19: Bellefontaine girls win sectional bowling title

The Bellefontaine girls bowling team won the Division I sectional tournament at Poelking Woodman on Wednesday.
Beavercreek placed second, Northmont third, Springboro fourth and Troy fifth.
Gracie Hood rolled the top series of 690 to lead the way for Bellefontaine and Addison Prosser finished third with a 566. Cara Brooks of Springboro was second with a 573.
In the D-I sectional at Rollhouse the Wilmington, Lakota East and Fairfield teams qualified for the district tournament and Lebanon and Lakota West qualified out of the Crossgate sectional.
Caitlyn Kober rolled a 555 and Savannah Billiter a 543, finishing third and fourth respectively, to lead Lebanon at Crossgate. Kristen Nichting of Fairfield rolled a 522 series to finish fourth at Rollhouse.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Carroll 56, Stivers 55
Edgewood 81, Fairborn 39
Miami Trace 78, Wilmington 59
Middletown 50, Woodward 40
Middletown Christian 59, Jefferson 13
Northmont 69, Lebanon 53
Wednesday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 68, Belmont 57: B: Jam. Benson 29, Jaq. Benson 14. CJ: Jones 18, Majack 16, Clemens Jr. 12, Hatcher 12.
Fenwick 89, Colerain 52
Wayne 74, Aiken 66
Xenia 72, Butler 55
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division II
Miamisburg 55, Xenia 14
Division III
Butler 52, West Carrollton 35
Monroe 39, Mt. Healthy 13
Tippecanoe 57, Bellefontaine 12
Division IV
Bethel 48, Greenon 11
Urbana 57, Middletown Madison 21
Division VI
Marion Local 35, Coldwater 28: ML: Ashman 12, Bruns 10.
Minster 38, New Bremen 19: M: Albers 19.
Parkway 36, Spencerville 28: P: Hughes 10.
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Mason 52, Colerain 41
Division III
Carroll 66, Belmont 21
Ponitz 55, Trotwood 54
Ross 46, Aiken 41: R: Bowers 19, Egodotaye13, Bosse 12.
Division IV
Alter 66, Thurgood Marshall 9
Ben Logan 43, Dunbar 40
Fenwick 59, Gamble Montessori 23
McNicholas 57, North College Hill 12
Division V
Milton-Union 59, Northwestern 44: MU: Case 16, Copp 12, Fulton 11.
Waynesville 68, Springfield Shawnee 36: W: Stephenson 23.
Division VI
Mechanicsburg 45, Grandview Heights 40: M: Heizer 15.
Division VII
New Knoxville 51, Fort Jennings 34: NK: Ad. Albers 18, Av. Albers 13.
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Springboro 62, Princeton 48: S: Wilhite 19, Jones 12, Parrett 10.
Stebbins 36, Troy 32
Winton Woods 45, Lebanon 36: L: Thompson 19.
Boys Bowling
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Beaver-Vu
Qualifying Teams: Fort Recovery 4340; Northwestern 4175; Versailles 4088; Springfield Shawnee 4035.
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
At Poelking Woodman
Qualifying Teams: Fairmont 4416; Beavercreek 4331; Miamisburg 4265; Centerville 3938; Xenia 3879; Piqua 3878; Stebbins 3633; Butler 3619; Northmont 3588; Kenton Ridge 3586.
At Crossgate
Qualifying Teams: Elder 4328; Lebanon 4321; La Salle 4091; Western Brown 3914; Loveland 3871; Colerain 3773; Sycamore 3764.
Girls Bowling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
At Poelking Woodman
Qualifying Teams: Bellefontaine 3709; Beavercreek 3594; Northmont 3443; Springboro 3381; Troy 3333; Fairmont 3311; Miamisburg 3273; Tecumseh 3009; Greenville 3002; Carroll 2982.
At Rollhouse
Qualifying Teams: Oak Hills 3408; Wilmington 3334; West Clermont 3144; Lakota East 2975; Fairfield 2946; Anderson 2798; Milford 2776.
At Crossgate
Qualifying Teams: Seton 3454; Lebanon 3397; McAuley 3329; Lakota West 3289; Mt. Notre Dame 3066; St. Ursula 3049; Batavia 2965.
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Trotwood 41, Wayne 30
REPORTING RESULTS

