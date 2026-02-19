Prep Roundup 2/18: Fairmont boys win D-I sectional, Shawnee earns D-II state meet berth by two pins

Fairmont finished with a team score of 4,416 pins, followed by runner-up Beavercreek (4,331) and third-place Miamisburg (4,265). Piqua’s Jayden Miller bowled the top series of 690. Piqua placed sixth overall.

The D-I district tournament is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 27 at Beaver-Vu.

Fort Recovery won the D-II district tournament at Beaver-Vu, tallying 4,340 pins to advance to the state tournament. Northwestern was second at 4,175 followed by Versailles in third with 4,088.

Springfield Shawnee placed fourth with 4,035 pins, beating Clinton-Massie by two pins. The Braves advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Clinton-Massie freshman Levi Davidson won the individual competition with a 719 series, beating runner-up Brayden Gochenour of Northwestern by eight pins. Clinton-Massie’s Hudson Coblentz also qualified, placing fourth with a 679.

The D-II state tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28 at H.P. Lanes in Columbus.

Girls Basketball

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division III

Carroll 66, Belmont 21: GCLC champions Carroll opened postseason play with a win, improving to 20-3 overall and advancing to face Ponitz on Tuesday.

Ross 46, Aiken 41: Sophie Bowers paced Ross with 19 points, Kelis Egodotaye added 13 and Carmen Bosse 12. The Rams move on to play Goshen on Tuesday.

Division IV

Alter 66, Thurgood Marshall 9: The win marked nine straight for Alter. The Knights will play Dunbar next on Tuesday.

Fenwick 59, Gamble Montessori 23: Fenwick picked up a fifth straight win and moves on to face McNicholas on Wednesday.

Division VI

Mechanicsburg 45, Grandview Heights 40: Taylor Heizer had 15 points and ‘Burg rallied in the second half to earn the win. The Indians will take on East Knox on Saturday.

Division VII

New Knoxville 51, Fort Jennings 34: Addi Albers finished with 18 points, recording her 1,000th career point in the New Knoxville win. The Rangers move on to face Kalida on Saturday.

REGULAR SEASON

GWOC

Springboro 62, Princeton 48: ‘Boro jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and held on for victory against the GMC champs. Leah Wilhite scored 19 points, all in the first half, and McKenzie Jones added 12 to lead the way.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Wayne 74, Aiken 66: Wayne broke away from a 59-59 tie in the fourth quarter, finishing the regular season with a victory and a 17-4 record.

GCLC

Chaminade Julienne 68, Belmont 57: Chase Jones scored 18 points, Deng Majack added 16 and Anthony Clemens Jr. and Caden Hatcher had 12 apiece to pace CJ. Jamauri Benson tallied 29 points in a losing effort for Belmont.

Hockey

Alter 3, Beavercreek 2: Alter prevailed in the Southwest Ohio High School Hockey League Championship.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 68, Belmont 57: B: Jam. Benson 29, Jaq. Benson 14. CJ: Jones 18, Majack 16, Clemens Jr. 12, Hatcher 12.

Fenwick 89, Colerain 52

Wayne 74, Aiken 66

Xenia 72, Butler 55

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 50, Russia 36: A: Platfoot 16, Barhorst 13, Wenning 11.

Badin 73, Northwest 47

Belmont 54, Stivers 52, OT

Bellbrook 69, Ponitz 58

Ben Logan 69, Triad 46

Carlisle 60, Eaton 59, OT

Catholic Central 49, Springfield Shawnee 39

Dunbar 47, Westerville South 42

Emmanuel Christian 70, Mechanicsburg 60

Fairbanks 62, Cedarville 48

Hamilton 72, Fairfield 56: H: Jones 20, Johnson-Perdomo 18, Bryant 15, Mills 10. F: Arington 23, Jones 13.

Kenton Ridge 61, Carroll 46

Kings 65, Miamisburg 56

Lakota West 50, Sycamore 36: LW: Tyson 16.

Lebanon 68, Springboro 60: L: Schmenk 18, Coffey 18, Faler 16.

London 64, Thurgood Marshall 48

Marion Local 66, Wapakoneta 55: ML: Ahrens 26.

Miami East 47, Milton-Union 32

Middletown 74, Colerain 58: M: Daniels 19, Nevers 14.

Middletown Christian 64, Shroder 49

North College Hill 121, New Miami 34: NM: Strong 13, York 12.

Northeastern 62, National Trail 47

Northwestern 67, Graham 51

Oak Hills 43, Mason 40

Piqua 51, Xenia 43: P: Cox 12, Allen 10.

Preble Shawnee 37, Franklin 36

Princeton 63, Lakota East 38: LE: Bowman 10.

Seven Hills 57, Cin. Christian 34

Southeastern 56, Greeneview 45

St. Henry 69, Fort Loramie 35

Stebbins 63, Troy 58

Tippecanoe 84, Fairborn 22

Tri Village 46, Butler 32

Trotwood 71, Oakwood 44

Troy Christian 54, Newton 50: TC: Fecher 18.

Urbana 57, St. Marys 28: U: Dixon 16, Underwood 11.

Valley View 72, Dayton Christian 50

West Jefferson 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

West Liberty-Salem 78, Madison Plains 54

Wilmington 47, Ross 36

Girls Basketball

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Mason 52, Colerain 41

Division III

Carroll 66, Belmont 21

Ponitz 55, Trotwood 54

Ross 46, Aiken 41: R: Bowers 19, Egodotaye13, Bosse 12.

Division IV

Alter 66, Thurgood Marshall 9

Ben Logan 43, Dunbar 40

Fenwick 59, Gamble Montessori 23

McNicholas 57, North College Hill 12

Division V

Milton-Union 59, Northwestern 44: MU: Case 16, Copp 12, Fulton 11.

Waynesville 68, Springfield Shawnee 36: W: Stephenson 23.

Division VI

Mechanicsburg 45, Grandview Heights 40: M: Heizer 15.

Division VII

New Knoxville 51, Fort Jennings 34: NK: Ad. Albers 18, Av. Albers 13.

Tuesday’s Results

Division VI

Ansonia 55, Dixie 34: D: Himan 16. A: McKenna 14, Hahn 11, Barga 10.

Tri-Village 77, Dayton Christian 20: TV: Hines 16, Gray 13, Light 11, Mize 10.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Springboro 62, Princeton 48: S: Wilhite 19, Jones 12, Parrett 10.

Stebbins 36, Troy 32

Winton Woods 45, Lebanon 36: L: Thompson 19.

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Fort Recovery 4340; Northwestern 4175; Versailles 4088; Springfield Shawnee 4035.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Poelking Woodman

Qualifying Teams: Fairmont 4416; Beavercreek 4331; Miamisburg 4265; Centerville 3938; Xenia 3879; Piqua 3878; Stebbins 3633; Butler 3619; Northmont 3588; Kenton Ridge 3586.

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: West Clermont 4106; Harrison 3941; Batavia 3870; Mason 3809; Lakota East 3768; St. Xavier 3727; Fairfield 3718.

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At HP Lanes

Qualifying Teams: Mechanicsburg 3467; Northmor 3260.

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Versailles 3730; Fort Recovery 3559; Kenton Ridge 3479; Urbana 3328.

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Trotwood 41, Wayne 30

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.