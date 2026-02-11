Prep Roundup 2/10: Northridge win streak climbs to 18 games

The victory pushed the Polar Bears to 20-1 overall and 13-0 in conference. The TRC champs will close the regular season Saturday when they host Covington.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Fairmont 69, Fairfield 57: Jayden McGraw turned in 19 points off the bench and Sawyer Newman added 13 to pace Fairmont. Cam Arington paced Fairfield with 25 points and five steals.

Miamisburg 59, Little Miami 39: ‘Burg snapped a six-game losing skid with the victory.

GMC

Hamilton 73, Middletown 58: Knox Mills paced Hamilton with 24 points, Jordon Johnson-Perdomo added 18 and Elijah Jones 17. Elijah Harris had 15 points off the bench to lead Middletown.

MVL

West Carrollton 72, Greenville 62: The win was career No. 100 for head coach Anthony Parker Sr. and secured at least a split of the MVL Miami division championship. The Pirates can win it outright with a win at Stebbins on Friday.

SWBL

Waynesville 64, Valley View 51: Zevin Sesslar scored 18 points, Tyce Rutledge added 16 points with 12 rebounds and Waynesville’s win streak improved to 14 games.

Oakwood 65, Brookville 58: Oakwood’s win streak grew to 12 games with the victory.

Bellbrook 76, Tippecanoe 70: Bellbrook recovered from a 25-14 deficit in the first quarter to earn the victory.

Ross 54, Harrison 44: Ethan Fuersich led Ross with 18 points and Bryce Fulmer added 12.

GCLC

Fenwick 58, Edgewood 50: Will Lenz chipped in 16 points, Caf Halcomb added 15 and Sean Heberling 10 for Fenwick.

CBC

Urbana 70, Northwestern 38: With a fourth consecutive victory Urbana bumped to 15-3 overall.

TRC

Troy Christian 53, Miami East 50, OT: Noah Fecher finished with 21 points to lead Troy Christian.

Independent

Trotwood 51, Chaminade Julienne 47: Je’Carious Reaves paced Trotwood with 18 points and Darius Dennis tacked on 12. Caden Hatcher had 14 points for CJ.

WOAC

Preble Shawnee 69, Talawanda 56: Brody Morton put up 23 points and Braylon Dorrel added 22 for Preble Shawnee, which improved to 17-3 overall. The Arrows will travel to unbeaten Tri-Village on Friday with the WOAC title on the line.

SBAAC

Wilmington 54, New Richmond 35: Jayceon Kibler recorded 28 points to lead Wilmington.

OHC

Cedarville 52, Bethel 45: The OHC South champions improved to 17-2 overall with the win.

West Liberty-Salem 66, Anna 53: WLS recorded its tenth straight win, improving to 17-3 overall. Rhylan Platfoot scored a career-high 33 points in the loss for Anna.

MBC

Yellow Springs 53, Jefferson 13: Luke Mikesell turned in 22 points to pace Yellow Springs.

SCAL

Botkins 59, Parkway 41: Eli Pitts tallied 20 points and Botkins improved to 16-3 overall.

MAC

Minster 64, St. Marys 42: Cole Albers became the 10th player in program history to score 1,000 career points.

Girls Basketball

GCLC

Alter 52, McNicholas 43: The win marked seven straight for Alter, which improved to 15-6 overall.

Boys Bowling

Carlisle won the Division II sectional at Rollhouse on Tuesday. Greyson Garland led the way, rolling the high series of 683 for the tournament. Wil Elbrecht finished third with a 636. Middletown Christian also qualified for the D-II district tournament with a fifth-place finish.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 75, Xenia 70

Bellbrook 76, Tippecanoe 70

Bellefontaine 68, Piqua 54

Botkins 59, Parkway 41: B: Pitts 20, Huelskamp 11.

Carlisle 58, Middletown Madison 42

Cedarville 52, Bethel 45

Clinton-Massie 45, Greenfield McClain 40: CM: McCoy 13, Martin 12.

Col. East 88, Stivers 82

Dayton Christian 63, Eaton 47

Dunbar 55, Belmont 40

Fairmont 69, Fairfield 57: Fm: McGraw 19, Newman 13, Ralston 10.

Fenwick 58, Edgewood 50: F: Lenz 16, Halcomb 15, Heberling 10.

Greeneview 81, Dixie 57

Hamilton 73, Middletown 58: H: Mills 24, Johnson-Perdomo 18, Jones 17. M: Harris 15, Daniels 12, Ward 10. Ff: Arington 25.

Jackson Center 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Jay County 72, St. Henry 63

Kenton Ridge 69, Southeastern 42

Legacy Christian 51, Madison Plains 32

Mason 40, CCPA 36

Miamisburg 59, Little Miami 39

Minster 64, St. Marys 42: M: Ketner 18, Albers 13.

Monroe 44, Butler 37

Northridge 79, Milton-Union 53: N: D. Smith 14, Rowe 14, K. Smith 11, Davis 11.

Northwest 70, Colerain 64

Oakwood 65, Brookville 58

Ottawa Glandorf 59, Indian Lake 47: IL: Reisinger 17, Hall 10.

Ponitz 76, Carroll 36

Preble Shawnee 69, Talawanda 56: PS: Morton 23, Dorrel 22. T: Van Gorden 15, Petri 10.

Roger Bacon 64, Cin. Christian 46

Ross 54, Harrison 44: R: Fuersich 18, Fulmer 12.

Spencer 46, New Miami 36: NM: York 15, Hall 10.

Springboro 82, Fairborn 42

Stebbins 62, Franklin 53

Sycamore 47, Kings 26

Tecumseh 68, Sidney 54

Trotwood 51, Chaminade Julienne 47: T: Reaves 18, Dennis 12. CJ : Hatcher 14, Majack 12, Clemens 11.

Troy Christian 53, Miami East 50, OT: TC: Fecher 21.

Upper Scioto Valley 74, Ben Logan 66: BL: Vermillion 22, Rogan 21.

Urbana 70, Northwestern 38

Wayne 76, Meadowdale 28

Waynesville 64, Valley View 51

West Carrollton 72, Greenville 62

West Jefferson 49, Catholic Central 45

West Liberty-Salem 66, Anna 53: A: Platfoot 33.

Wilmington 54, New Richmond 35: W: Kibler 28.

Winton Woods 44, Lakota East 25: LE: Bowman 11.

Yellow Springs 53, Jefferson 13: YS: Mikesell 22.

Monday’s Results

Greenon 82, Jefferson Township 18: G: Best 18, Spangler 10.

Mt. Healthy 63, Thurgood Marshall 39

Oak Hills 64, Hamilton 31: H: Gilbert 10.

Western Hills 82, Ponitz 63

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 52, McNicholas 43

Anna 43, Riverdale 41

Groverport-Madison 54, Dunbar 29

Lincolnview 38, Delphos St. John’s 34

Madison Plains 98, Whetstone 18

National Trail 44, Belmont 28

New Bremen 53, Jackson Center 44

Paulding 33, Parkway 30

St. Henry 48, Fort Loramie 32

Upper Scioto Valley 58, Calvary Christian 18

Wapakoneta 44, Fort Recovery 29

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 57, Northmont 46

Bethel 56, Piqua 32

Botkins 38, Allen East 33: B: Gerstner 11, Huelskamp 10.

Butler 64, Xenia 15

Conner (KY) 59, Colerain 52

Dixie 34, Franklin Monroe 30

Dunbar 66, Shroder 45

Edgewood 42, Valley View 27

Fenwick 62, Ponitz 31

Franklin 48, Clinton-Massie 38: F: Truesdell 16. CM: Brady 21.

Greenville 40, West Carrollton 37

Goshen 78, Wilmington 30

Indian Lake 45, Marion Harding 25

Lima Shawnee 48, Bellefontaine 20

London 61, Bishop Ready 21

Madison Plains 82, Southeastern 54

Meadowdale 55, Emmanuel Chrisitan 27

Mechanicsburg 57, Cedarville 27: M: Forrest 16, Rodgers 13, Heizer 12.

Miami East 33, Troy 25

Milton-Union 76, Riverside 25: MU: Copp 15, Firks 14, Fulton 13, Blackburn 12.

Newton 61, Fairlawn 56

Oakwood 55, Dayton Christian 11

Princeton 63, Middletown 9

Roger Bacon 49, Cin. Christian 39

St. Henry 46, Ansonia 21: SH: Homan 14, Buschur 10.

Stivers 42, Thurgood Marshall 35

Talawanda 47, Badin 42: B: Even 30. T: Cobb 21, Cary 16.

Tippecanoe 62, Fairborn 8

Troy Christian 66, Northridge 65

Wayne 57, Centerville 34: W: Thomas 21.

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Carlisle 3791; Reading 3593; Norwood 3442; Deer Park 3382; Middletown Christian 3188.

Monday’s Results

Division II

At Capri

Qualifying Teams: Northwestern 4127; Springfield Shawnee 4108; Graham 3960; Versailles 3950; Fort Recovery 3928; West Liberty-Salem 3818; Fort Loramie 3731; Ansonia 3720; Dayton Christian 3697; Greenon 3679; Valley View 3660; Emmanuel Christian 3584.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 2869, Springfield 2144

Monday’s Results

Sidney 2211, Greenville 2102

Girls Bowling

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 2306, Springfield 1429

Monday’s Results

Fairfield 2174, St. Ursula 2010: F: Arnold 411 series.

Greenville 1691, Sidney 1532

Mechanicsburg 2452, Bellefontaine 2434: M: Waller 461 series, Picklesimer 352 series.

Boys Hockey

Tuesday’s Results

Springboro 6, Troy 5, OT

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.