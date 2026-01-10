Prep Roundup 1/9: Alter boys earn rivalry win against CJ, Cedarville wins seventh straight game

Reco Vaughn scored 21 points for CJ and Deng Majack tacked on 15.

The win snapped a two-game skid for Alter, improving to 7-5 overall and 4-1 in the GCLC. The Knights will host Fenwick next on Friday, Jan. 16, before a high stakes tilt with Upper Arlington at Flyin’ to the Hoop on Sunday, Jan. 18.

The loss marked three straight for CJ, which dropped to 5-7 and 2-3.

Boys Basketball

GWOC

Centerville 56, Springboro 43: Centerville pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to 6-1 in conference play, tied with Wayne atop the standings.

Fairmont 51, Miamisburg 42, OT: Fairmont rallied from a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to force overtime and pull away for the win.

Beavercreek 65, Springfield 61: ‘Creek snapped a four-game losing streak, picking up its first conference win of the season.

GMC

Lakota West 58, Fairfield 41: Josh Tyson recorded 22 points with ten rebounds, Bryce Curry added 15 points and Lakota West improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

Lakota East 40, Oak Hills 34: Brody Hayes led Lakota East with 13 points and J.J. Smith added 10.

ECC

Lebanon 55, Little Miami 38: Jashawn Coffey turned in 24 points and Luke Faler added 17 to lead Lebanon.

GCLC

Badin 79, Fenwick 61: The win marked six straight for Badin, which moved to 10-3 overall. Eli Stroud led the way with 18 points and Carson Lowe scored 15 of his 16 in the second half.

MVL

Tippecanoe 68, Greenville 51: Unbeaten Tippecanoe moved to 7-0 overall and in conference play with the victory.

West Carrollton 53, Butler 52: West Carrollton picked up a bounce back win to keep pace with Stebbins atop the Valley division standings. Butler dropped to 8-2 overall with a second consecutive loss.

Xenia 64, Piqua 57: Devin Withers and Anthony Caudill Jr. chipped in 17 points apiece for Xenia.

CBC

Urbana 57, Tecumseh 44: The victory moved Urbana to 10-1 overall and 4-0 in conference.

SWBL

Brookville 55, Eaton 38: Branson King put up 19 points, Braedan Smart tacked on 18 and Brookville bumped to 8-2 overall, tied with Valley View atop the Buckeye division.

Oakwood 70, Valley View 63: Oakwood handed Valley View its first league loss of the season.

Ross 57, Bellbrook 52: Ethan Fuersich tallied 16 points and Bryce Fulmer and Parker Jackson tacked on 12 apiece to lead Ross.

TRC

Northridge 86, Milton-Union 26: The victory marked eight in a row for Northridge, which improved to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.

WOAC

Mississinawa Valley 55, Twin Valley South 35: Cing Scott paced Mississinawa with 26 points. Trent Ray led South with 11.

OHC

Cedarville 54, Catholic Central 42: The victory marked seven straight for Cedarville, which improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 76, New Knoxville 55: Cameron Elwer poured in 33 points and DSJ moved to 11-0 along with recording its 21st consecutive conference win.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Springboro 66, Centerville 33: Leah Wilhite poured in 29 points, tying a school record with eight three-point baskets, and Ady Martin tallied 13 points with 10 boards for ‘Boro, which improved to 10-3 overall.

GMC

Lakota West 76, Fairfield 24: Caroline Bayliff led four players in double-digit scoring with 16 points for Lakota West, which moved to 7-0 in conference play.

MVL

Butler 56, West Carrollton 20: The win bumped Butler to 11-2 overall.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 64, Chaminade Julienne 55: A: Peagler Jr. 20, Guess 14, Bakos 14. CJ: Vaughn 21, Majack 15.

Arcanum 56, National Trail 44

Badin 79, Fenwick 61: B: Stroud 18, Lowe 16, Edwards 14, Taylor 12. F: Duba 21, Kreke 11.

Batavia 73, Wilmington 51

Beavercreek 65, Springfield 61

Brookville 55, Eaton 38: B: King 19, Smart 18.

Cedarville 54, Catholic Central 42

Centerville 56, Springboro 43

Dayton Christian 46, Carlisle 40

Defiance 40, St. Marys 35

Delphos St. John’s 76, New Knoxville 55: DSJ: C. Elwer 33, A. Elwer 12. NK: Jones 13, Hoge 13.

Edgewood 58, Talawanda 44

Fairbanks 67, Triad 34

Fairmont 51, Miamisburg 42, OT

Fort Loramie 45, Houston 36: FL: Barhorst 16, Grillot 12. H: Crim 14.

Franklin Monroe 56, Tri-County North 51

Greeneview 74, Greenon 44: Gv: Reynolds 20, Climie 17, Grooms 16, Witt 11.

Indian Lake 59, Ben Logan 45

Jackson Center 50, Anna 36

Jonathan Alder 64, Bellefontaine 47

Lakota East 40, Oak Hills 34: LE: Hayes 13, Smith 10.

Lakota West 58, Fairfield 41: F: Jones 11. LW: Tyson 22, Curry 15.

Lebanon 55, Little Miami 38: Le: Coffey 24, Faler 17.

Lehman Catholic 55, Troy Christian 54, OT

Marion Local 59, Parkway 34

Mason 65, Colerain 42

McNicholas 74, Carroll 37

Mechanicsburg 52, Northeastern 50

Mississinawa Valley 55, Twin Valley South 35: MV: Scott 26. TVS: Ray 11.

Monroe 61, Franklin 33

New Bremen 52, Fort Recovery 38: NB: Dicke 15, Weidner 11. FR: Overman 15, Barga 12.

Newton 59, Ansonia 38

Northridge 86, Milton-Union 26

Oakwood 70, Valley View 63

Princeton 49, Hamilton 45: H: Johnson-Perdomo 14.

Ross 57, Bellbrook 52: R: Fuersich 16, Fulmer 12, Jackson 12.

Russia 73, Fairlawn 38

St. Henry 67, Coldwater 33: C: Knapke 13.

Stebbins 66, Fairborn 51

Sycamore 53, Middletown 48, OT

Tippecanoe 68, Greenville 51

Troy 57, Sidney 54, OT

Urbana 57, Tecumseh 44

Versailles 67, Minster 43: M: Albers 12. V: Stonebraker 18, D. Ahrens 13, Raterman 11.

Wayne 49, Northmont 40

Waynesville 78, Middletown Madison 35

West Carrollton 53, Butler 52

West Liberty-Salem 60, West Jefferson 40

Xenia 64, Piqua 57: X: Withers 17, Caudill Jr. 17.

Yellow Springs 49, Calvary Christian 37: CC: Dillon 13, Schmidt 12.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 40, Indian Lake 37

Butler 56, West Carrollton 20

Lakota West 76, Fairfield 24: F: Stringer 11. LW: Bayliff 16, Fox 15, Williams 11, Odame 11.

Mason 54, Colerain 32

Springboro 66, Centerville 33: S: Wilhite 29, Martin 13, Parrett 10.

Wilmington 62, Batavia 68

Thursday’s Results

Anna 65, Jackson Center 36

Ansonia 59, Newton 54

Arcanum 38, National Trail 25

Bethel 51, Troy Christian 27

Botkins 44, Lima Senior 40: B: Huelskamp 13, Gerstner 12.

Brookville 55, Oakwood 46

Calvary Christian 52, Yellow Springs 15

Clinton-Massie 51, New Richmond 44: CM: Brady 21, Bennington 10.

Dunbar 54, Meadowdale 43

Eaton 58, Dayton Christian 25

Emmanuel Christian 42, Miami Valley 25

Fort Loramie 38, Houston 31: FL: Poeppelman 11.

Legacy Christian 52, Middletown Christian 11

Marion Local 59, Parkway 45: ML: Ashman 26, Schoenlein 11. P: Bruns 18, Hughes 11.

Middletown Madison 38, Carlisle 28

Milton-Union 67, Riverside 28: MU: Firks 20, Copp 14, Case 11, Fulton 11.

Minster 29, Versailles 27

Mississinawa Valley 59, Twin Valley South 19

Monroe 47, Franklin 23

New Bremen 38, Fort Recovery 28

New Knoxville 43, Delphos St. John’s 31

Northridge 73, Lehman Catholic 25

Russia 37, Fairlawn 20

St. Henry 48, Coldwater 38: SH: Buschur 20, Homan 15.

Stivers 46, Belmont 23

Tri-County North 45, Franklin Monroe 33

Tri-Village 51, Dixie 18

Waynesville 54, Valley View 43

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 2794, Oak Hills 2507: F: Hallman 427 series, Stark 424 series.

Thursday’s Results

Greeneview 1618, Triad 1528: T: Malone 258 series, Sheppeard 246 series.

Mechanicsburg 2706, West Liberty-Salem 2387: M: Bryant 469 series, Wittman 407 series.

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Oak Hills 2161, Fairfield 2004: F: Nichting 382 series.

Thursday’s Results

Greeneview 1471, Triad 1438: T: Russell 286 series, Feasel 282 series.

Jonathan Alder 1855, Springfield Shawnee 1667

Mechanicsburg 2670, West Liberty-Salem 2217: M: Popovich 416 series, Picklesimer 411 series.

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Piqua 52, Greenville 17

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 39, Beavercreek 35

Lebanon 34, Lakota West 34

Middletown 66, Walnut Hills 11

REPORTING RESULTS

