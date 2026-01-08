Prep Roundup 1/7: Carroll wins but Badin crowns new all-time leading scorer

The win marked five straight for Carroll, which improved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the GCLC. The Patriots will host Alter on Saturday.

Badin moved to 7-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play, with a trip to Highlands, Kentucky up next on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Wayne 55, Springboro 49: Wayne rallied from a double-digit deficit to earn the upset victory.

MVL

Tippecanoe 51, Butler 15: Unbeaten Tippecanoe won the rivalry game, improving to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in league play.

SWBL

Talawanda 62, Harrison 37: Grace Richardson recorded 17 points and Bella Cobb added 13 to help Talawanda win its fifth straight game.

OHC

Southeastern 73, Triad 26: Sydney Xavier scored 23 points and Ryland Workman tacked on 18 for Southeastern. Jazz Ford led Triad with 13 points.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Aiken 69, Fairfield 52: F: Akbar 13, K. Jones 11, P. Jones 10.

Badin 47, Chaminade Julienne 36

Bellefontaine 50, North Union 37

Belmont 57, Meadowdale 36

Bethel 53, Milton-Union 29

Brookville 61, Dayton Christian 51: B: Vince 20, Smart 15, King 11.

Carroll 51, Fenwick 43

Catholic Central 61, Triad 28

Cedarville 63, West Liberty-Salem 62

Centerville 86, Beavercreek 59

Edgewood 68, Franklin 40

Emmanuel Christian 60, Miami Valley 20

Fairbanks 75, Madison Plains 18

Fairlawn 46, Middletown Christian 40

Fairmont 54, Springfield 46: F: McGraw 16, Ralston 14.

Fort Loramie 57, Ansonia 25

Houston 69, Calvary Christian 42: H: Crim 38.

Indian Lake 76, London 64: IL: Tidwell 18, Reisinger 18, Hall 15.

Jonathan Alder 57, Springfield Shawnee 26

Kenton Ridge 71, Benjamin Logan 53

Lehman Catholic 63, Covington 28: LC: Olding 20, Frantz 16.

Marion Local 66, Botkins 33: ML: Hess 13, Mescher 11, Kremer 10. B: Pitts 15, Zimpfer 11.

McNicholas 68, Alter 54: A: Peagler Jr. 21, Bakos 13.

Mechanicsburg 75, Southeastern 51

Miami East 69, Riverside 57

Monroe 60, Harrison 44

Newton 62, Dixie 34

North College Hill 98, New Miami 22

Northmont 70, Miamisburg 50

Northridge 65, Troy Christian 43: N: K. Smith 20, Perry 14, D. Smith 13. TC: Stangel 18, Taylor 14.

Northwest 68, Talawanda 33

Northwestern 50, Tecumseh 32

Ross 47, Preble Shawnee 42: R: Fuersich 12.

Sidney 54, Greenville 34

St. Henry 69, Russia 29

St. Marys 54, Parkway 51

Stebbins 67, West Carrollton 62

Sycamore 48, Little Miami 37

Tippecanoe 50, Butler 40

Trotwood 67, Ponitz 35

Troy 61, Piqua 29

Wayne 55, Springboro 52

Waynesville 70, Carlisle 58

West Jefferson 52, Greenon 34: G: Best 12.

Wilmington 49, Washington C.H. 46

Xenia 60, Fairborn 38

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 52, Fenwick 33

Beavercreek 50, Centerville 33

Benjamin Logan 37, Bellefontaine 33

Carroll 58, Badin 36

Cedarville 57, West Jefferson 20

Fairfield 42, Anderson 35

Greenville 33, Sidney 23: S: Foy 12.

Indian Lake 40, Kenton Ridge 30

Lockland 48, New Miami 28

Madison Plains 51, Mechanicsburg 35: Me: Heizer 11.

Mason 50, Middletown 9

McNicholas 59, Chaminade Julienne 56

Northeastern 48, Catholic Central 36

Northwestern 48, Jonathan Alder 42

Southeastern 73, Triad 26: S: Xavier 23, Workman 18, Bonifay 12. T: Ford 13.

Talawanda 62, Harrison 37: T: Richardson 17, Cobb 13, Cary 10.

Tippecanoe 51, Butler 15

Troy 40, Piqua 19

Wayne 55, Springboro 49

Tuesday’s Results

Jackson Center 55, Perry 6

Madison Plains 91, Tree of Life 10

Mississinawa Valley 63, Troy Christian 42

Seton 46, Oak Hills 44

Spencerville 32, St. Marys 31: SM: Reineke 12.

Tri-County North 64, Dayton Christian 26

Twin Valley South 34, National Trail 31

Boys Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2467, Wayne 2062

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2729, Greenon 2697: M: Wittman 464 series, Bryant 428 series.

Tippecanoe 1948, Sidney 1938

Girls Bowling

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2017, Wayne 1743

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2597, Greenon 2378: M: Waller 498 series, Picklesimer 448 series.

Tippecanoe 1506, Sidney 1268

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.