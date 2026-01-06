Prep Roundup 1/5: City League teams pick up string of Monday victories

Dunbar, Ponitz, Meadowdale and Stivers each picked up wins in Monday girls basketball action.
Dunbar defeated Xenia 47-13 in a bounce back win for the Wolverines.
Ponitz went to overtime for a second straight game and prevailed 69-68 versus Trotwood.
Meadowdale took down Belmont 40-26 and Stivers beat Thurgood 53-19.
Boys Basketball
WOAC
Twin Valley South 91, Yellow Springs 59: The 91 points mark a season high for TVS, which moved to 5-5.
Girls Basketball
GWOC
Fairmont 69, Fairfield 21: Unbeaten Fairmont opened the game on a 26-0 run, cruising to its tenth consecutive victory. Kaylah Thornton scored 19 points, Janiyah Hargrave 15 and Maliyah Bailey 14 to lead Fairmont.
SWBL
Monroe 53, Hamilton 42: Emma Adolph tallied 18 points and Ryan Buskirk added 17 points with 11 rebounds for Monroe, which won a sixth consecutive game.
SCAL
Houston 52, Riverside 28: Liv Burks poured in 27 points with nine rebounds, five blocks and five steals to pace Houston.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Monday’s Result
Coldwater 45, Jackson Center 42, OT: C: Bruns 11.
Twin Valley South 91, Yellow Springs 59
Sunday’s Results
Lakota West 68, Lima Senior 66
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Bethel 55, Oakwood 54
Carroll 50, Waynesville 42: C: Healy 20.
Chaminade Julienne 58, Purcell Marian 40
Cin. Christian 60, North College Hill 27
Colerain 87, Western Hills 55
Dunbar 47, Xenia 13
Eaton 39, Preble Shawnee 36
Elgin 58, Triad 19
Fairmont 69, Fairfield 21: F: Thornton 19, Hargrave 15, Bailey 14.
Franklin Monroe 42, Dayton Christian 32
Houston 52, Riverside 28: H: Burks 27, Maier 10.
Kings 56, Lebanon 50: L: Thompson 26.
Meadowdale 40, Belmont 26
Miami East 53, Piqua 16
Middletown Christian 50, Dixie 46
Monroe 53, Hamilton 42: M: Adolph 18, Buskirk 17, Martinez 11. H: Tipton 15.
Newton 77, Calvary Christian 13
Parkway 47, Greenville 20
Ponitz 69, Trotwood 68, 2OT
Ross 44, Miamisburg 30
Stivers 53, Thurgood Marshall 19
Talawanda 64, Edgewood 38
Urbana 47, Legacy Christian 40
