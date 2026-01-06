Prep Roundup 1/5: City League teams pick up string of Monday victories

Ponitz went to overtime for a second straight game and prevailed 69-68 versus Trotwood.

Meadowdale took down Belmont 40-26 and Stivers beat Thurgood 53-19.

Boys Basketball

WOAC

Twin Valley South 91, Yellow Springs 59: The 91 points mark a season high for TVS, which moved to 5-5.

Girls Basketball

GWOC

Fairmont 69, Fairfield 21: Unbeaten Fairmont opened the game on a 26-0 run, cruising to its tenth consecutive victory. Kaylah Thornton scored 19 points, Janiyah Hargrave 15 and Maliyah Bailey 14 to lead Fairmont.

SWBL

Monroe 53, Hamilton 42: Emma Adolph tallied 18 points and Ryan Buskirk added 17 points with 11 rebounds for Monroe, which won a sixth consecutive game.

SCAL

Houston 52, Riverside 28: Liv Burks poured in 27 points with nine rebounds, five blocks and five steals to pace Houston.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Result

Coldwater 45, Jackson Center 42, OT: C: Bruns 11.

Twin Valley South 91, Yellow Springs 59

Sunday’s Results

Lakota West 68, Lima Senior 66

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Bethel 55, Oakwood 54

Carroll 50, Waynesville 42: C: Healy 20.

Chaminade Julienne 58, Purcell Marian 40

Cin. Christian 60, North College Hill 27

Colerain 87, Western Hills 55

Dunbar 47, Xenia 13

Eaton 39, Preble Shawnee 36

Elgin 58, Triad 19

Fairmont 69, Fairfield 21: F: Thornton 19, Hargrave 15, Bailey 14.

Franklin Monroe 42, Dayton Christian 32

Houston 52, Riverside 28: H: Burks 27, Maier 10.

Kings 56, Lebanon 50: L: Thompson 26.

Meadowdale 40, Belmont 26

Miami East 53, Piqua 16

Middletown Christian 50, Dixie 46

Monroe 53, Hamilton 42: M: Adolph 18, Buskirk 17, Martinez 11. H: Tipton 15.

Newton 77, Calvary Christian 13

Parkway 47, Greenville 20

Ponitz 69, Trotwood 68, 2OT

Ross 44, Miamisburg 30

Stivers 53, Thurgood Marshall 19

Talawanda 64, Edgewood 38

Urbana 47, Legacy Christian 40

