Prep Roundup 1/29: St. Henry girls improve to 16-0

Girls Basketball

MVL

Tippecanoe 58, Piqua 16: The win bumped Tippecanoe to 15-0 in the MVL and 17-1 overall.

TRC

Miami East 64, Riverside 26: With the victory Miami East won the TRC title outright.

Milton-Union 47, Bethel 43: Michaela Firks finished with 13 points and 19 rebounds to pace Milton-Union.

WOAC

Ansonia 51, National Trail 16: Rose Barga paced Ansonia with 19 points and Charlotte Barga added 12.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 81, Wayne 54: C: Keely 25.

Fairmont 53, Beavercreek 50

Jonathan Alder 70, Ben Logan 34

Lebanon 55, Loveland 43: Le: Faler 20.

Legacy Christian 66, Miami Valley 30

Oak Hill 58, Elder 39

Ross 66, Taylor 57: R: Fuersich 26, Fulmer 13, Smith 13.

Springboro 49, Northmont 45: S: Gutmann 15, Meek 11.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 53, Fairlawn 21

Ansonia 51, National Trail 16: A: R. Barga 19, C. Barga 12.

Arcanum 71, Franklin Monroe 16

Belmont 39, Thurgood Marshall 19

Brookville 69, Dayton Christian 32

Dunbar 52, Ponitz 51

Fort Loramie 56, Jackson Center 29

Fort Recovery 44, New Knoxville 37: NK: Av. Albers 16, Ad. Albers 15.

Madison Plains 80, Triad 7

Miami East 64, Riverside 26

Milton-Union 47, Bethel 43: MU: Firks 13, Fulton 12.

New Bremen 32, Minster 31: M: Albers 20.

Newton 81, Preble Shawnee 23

Oakwood 72, Middletown Madison 47

Parkway 41, Coldwater 36, OT: C: Heyne 13.

Russia 43, Botkins 24

St. Henry 54, Marion Local 48: SH: Homan 16, Baumer 15, Buschur 15. ML: Ashman 14, Bruns 14.

St. Marys 70, Van Wert 37

Tippecanoe 58, Piqua 16

Tri-Village 68, Houston 54

Trotwood 43, Meadowdale 40

Versailles 53, Delphos St. John’s 33: V: Litten 16, Schmitmeyer 13, Heitkamp 10.

Waynesville 49, Carlisle 30

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 57, McNicholas 49

Carroll 69, Fenwick 35

Fairmont 61, Beavercreek 37

Mason 53, Hamilton 24

Mechanicsburg 50, Hilliard Davidson 40: M: Rodgers 14, Forrest 11.

Oak Hills 58, Middletown 18

Seton 60, Ross 28

Sycamore 63, Fairfield 32: F: Stringer 10.

West Liberty-Salem 74, Triad 3

Boys Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Butler 40, Fairmont 35

Fairmont 59, Trotwood 21

Springboro 43, Mason 16

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Sidney 2266, Piqua 2219

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2735, Madison-Plains 2025: Me: Dean 451 series, Trainer 445 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Piqua 1764, Sidney 1518

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2491, Madison-Plaines 1394: M: Waller 391 series, Picklesimer 387 series, Popovich 387 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.