Prep Roundup 1/29: St. Henry girls improve to 16-0

Ava Homan scored 16 points to lead St. Henry in a 54-48 win against Marion Local in girls basketball on Thursday.
Morgan Baumer and Karlee Buschur tacked on 15 apiece and St. Henry improved to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the MAC.
Girls Basketball
MVL
Tippecanoe 58, Piqua 16: The win bumped Tippecanoe to 15-0 in the MVL and 17-1 overall.
TRC
Miami East 64, Riverside 26: With the victory Miami East won the TRC title outright.
Milton-Union 47, Bethel 43: Michaela Firks finished with 13 points and 19 rebounds to pace Milton-Union.
WOAC
Ansonia 51, National Trail 16: Rose Barga paced Ansonia with 19 points and Charlotte Barga added 12.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Centerville 81, Wayne 54: C: Keely 25.
Fairmont 53, Beavercreek 50
Jonathan Alder 70, Ben Logan 34
Lebanon 55, Loveland 43: Le: Faler 20.
Legacy Christian 66, Miami Valley 30
Oak Hill 58, Elder 39
Ross 66, Taylor 57: R: Fuersich 26, Fulmer 13, Smith 13.
Springboro 49, Northmont 45: S: Gutmann 15, Meek 11.
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Anna 53, Fairlawn 21
Ansonia 51, National Trail 16: A: R. Barga 19, C. Barga 12.
Arcanum 71, Franklin Monroe 16
Belmont 39, Thurgood Marshall 19
Brookville 69, Dayton Christian 32
Dunbar 52, Ponitz 51
Fort Loramie 56, Jackson Center 29
Fort Recovery 44, New Knoxville 37: NK: Av. Albers 16, Ad. Albers 15.
Madison Plains 80, Triad 7
Miami East 64, Riverside 26
Milton-Union 47, Bethel 43: MU: Firks 13, Fulton 12.
New Bremen 32, Minster 31: M: Albers 20.
Newton 81, Preble Shawnee 23
Oakwood 72, Middletown Madison 47
Parkway 41, Coldwater 36, OT: C: Heyne 13.
Russia 43, Botkins 24
St. Henry 54, Marion Local 48: SH: Homan 16, Baumer 15, Buschur 15. ML: Ashman 14, Bruns 14.
St. Marys 70, Van Wert 37
Tippecanoe 58, Piqua 16
Tri-Village 68, Houston 54
Trotwood 43, Meadowdale 40
Versailles 53, Delphos St. John’s 33: V: Litten 16, Schmitmeyer 13, Heitkamp 10.
Waynesville 49, Carlisle 30
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 57, McNicholas 49
Carroll 69, Fenwick 35
Fairmont 61, Beavercreek 37
Mason 53, Hamilton 24
Mechanicsburg 50, Hilliard Davidson 40: M: Rodgers 14, Forrest 11.
Oak Hills 58, Middletown 18
Seton 60, Ross 28
Sycamore 63, Fairfield 32: F: Stringer 10.
West Liberty-Salem 74, Triad 3
Boys Wrestling
Thursday’s Results
Butler 40, Fairmont 35
Fairmont 59, Trotwood 21
Springboro 43, Mason 16
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Sidney 2266, Piqua 2219
Wednesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2735, Madison-Plains 2025: Me: Dean 451 series, Trainer 445 series.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Piqua 1764, Sidney 1518
Wednesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2491, Madison-Plaines 1394: M: Waller 391 series, Picklesimer 387 series, Popovich 387 series.
